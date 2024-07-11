SOFTSWISS helps operators save €6m in H1 2024

In the first half of the year, the Anti-Fraud team handled around 54,000 tasks.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has reported that the Anti-Fraud team within its Managed Services helped clients secure around €6m in H1 2024.

This result highlights a one-third reduction in the amount at risk compared to last year’s figures. By using advanced tools and methodologies to effectively mitigate fraud attempts, including bypassing restrictions and breaching terms, the Anti-Fraud team helps operators create a more secure operating environment.

In the first half of the year, the Anti-Fraud team handled around 54,000 tasks, including operator and verification requests, fraud, and responsible gambling notifications. These requests were 8.5 per cent lower than in H1 2023.

Ilya Nesterov, Anti-Fraud team lead, shared: “The most common types of fraud our team deals with are bonus abuse, identity theft and documents forgery, which account for almost 90 per cent of all fraud cases. We are pleased that the number of operators’ requests and fraud notifications slightly decreased this year. This trend also testifies to a more responsible attitude on the part of players.”

Simultaneously, the number of player complaints submitted to regulators or at industry forums increased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year, reaching 118 for the first six months of 2024. Due to SOFTSWISS’s extensive expertise in analysing these cases, operators were able to resolve issues, saving their reputation and nearly 250 thousand euros.

The Anti-Fraud team recently implemented an innovative Risk Scoring Tool, capable of identifying potential issues in real-time to take proactive measures and provide a safer gaming experience. By embracing new developments and leading responsible gaming practices, the SOFTSWISS team gained recognition in the Responsible Gaming category at the SiGMA Africa Awards.

The company invites partners to book a meeting at stand 12-F30 at iGB L!VE on July 17-18 to gain more insights on best responsible gambling practices and SOFTSWISS innovative solutions.