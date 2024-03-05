SOFTSWISS has been recognized as Software Supplier at EGR Nordics Awards 2024

More than 860 brands use SOFTSWISS’ software to ensure the best player experience.

The reward acknowledges the supplier that provides a market-leading consumer-focused software solution for gaming operators.

Press Release.- SOFTSWISS has triumphed at the EGR Nordics Awards as Software Supplier 2024.

The EGR Nordics Awards honours the most successful and innovative online gaming companies in the Nordic region that have excelled over the preceding year.

Having a range of products and solutions for online gaming and betting, SOFTSWISS also offers tools for player retention and a platform for affiliate marketing management. The tech company’s ecosystem of products allows its clients to build an igaming business from scratch.

In addition, more than 860 brands use SOFTSWISS’ software to ensure the best player experience. In fact, The Casino Platform, the company’s flagship product, unites over six million players from different regions around the globe.

SOFTSWISS has been shaping the gaming industry with technological advancements and innovations for a decade and a half already. Over 15 industry awards gained last year reflect the acknowledgement of industry professionals and clients. A recent Kantar survey indicates that 80% of SOFTSWISS clients are satisfied with the company’s offerings and services.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, summarised: “We are deeply honoured and elated to achieve the prestigious Software Supplier Award. This accolade is a testament to our steadfast commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of client satisfaction.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our talented team, whose tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have contributed to this achievement. Additionally, we express our sincere appreciation to our esteemed clients for their continued trust, which is the pivotal metric of our success.”

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, SOFTSWISS remains involved in key industry events and activities. The company’s existing and prospective clients can meet the team during SBC Summit Rio on 5–7 March at stand D360 and SiGMA Africa on 11–13 March at stand 25S.