SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator launches crash game tournaments

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has introduced a new game category to its tournament tool.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a leading content hub for iGaming projects, has introduced a new game category to its Tournament Tool. Crash games can now be included in tournaments alongside live games and slots. Operators can now create mixed tournaments featuring all types of games or organise tournaments focusing on a single game type.

As more game categories join the Tournament Tool, developers introduce specific measures to accommodate their unique mechanics. For crash games, operators now have the option to add a delay in calculating the final leaderboard. This delay helps exclude rollback bets from the results, ensuring fair and accurate tournament standings.

Crash games continue to gain popularity due to their simplicity, speed, and the level of control they offer, which is often lacking in slots. These games consistently rank among the top popular titles.

SOFTSWISS has analysed and compared player preferences in its focus regions and identified regional trends. Crash games are more popular in Latin America than in Europe. In Q2 2024, Aviator, the most popular crash game, ranked in the top 5 games globally and in Latin America, while slots dominated the European market. The share of crash games in Latin America was 3.9% of all games in Q2, compared to less than 1% in Europe.

SOFTSWISS’ market research in South Africa indicates that fast-paced games that offer instant gratification attract local players. Crash games’ straightforward mechanics and quick results help increase their popularity.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “We have integrated crash games into tournaments, aligning with gamification and social interaction trends. Previously, crash games attracted users with their social elements. Now, any game can become social and even more engaging as players can compete in tournaments across different game categories. The combination of tournaments with crash games, live games, and slots is truly winning – it enhances player experience and boosts casino performance.”

According to internal research, integrating the Tournament Tool results in an average 4.23% increase in player spending during tournaments, rising to 9.01% post-tournament (based on 36 tournaments by ten operators).

The SOFTSWISS team is ready to share its expertise in online casino games and more during the iGB Live! on July 17-18, stand 12-F30.