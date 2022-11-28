SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator integrates with Popiplay

SOFTSWISS signed a distribution deal with Popiplay.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS expands its content portfolio by signing a distribution deal with a new slots provider – Popiplay. This Game Aggregator’s integration broadens SOFTSWISS’ offer and solidifies its leading position on the iGaming market as a premium casino content hub while also making the provider’s games easily accessible to hundreds of casinos worldwide.

Popiplay is a Swedish iGaming studio, operated under a Curacao licence, focused on developing top-quality online slots that provide players with highly entertaining and rewarding gameplay experiences. Established in 2022, this casino provider is backed by a team of experts led by Nikola Teofilovic, a well-known professional in the online gambling industry.

Modern Popiplay slot designs are streamer-focused and high roller-friendly, and incorporate special features such as Free Spins, Cascading Reels, Bonus Buy, and Chance 2x and 3x options. Besides supporting multiple languages, the provider also accepts all crypto and fiat currencies and offers variable RTP values to its casino partners.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, notes the following: “We hope that this collaboration will bring outstanding results for both teams. Even though Popiplay is new to the market, the team develops and revamps its games with great enthusiasm. SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s clients will certainly enjoy our new partner’s offering.”

Nikola Teofilovic, co-founder and COB, comments on the integration: “We are glad to announce the partnership between Popiplay and SOFTSWISS! The integration with the Game Aggregator allows us to show the amazing potential of our brand, explore new business opportunities, and build strong and trustworthy connections with players and industry partners.

“I am certain that the winning combination of SOFTSWISS’ powerful presence on the iGaming market and Popiplay’s innovative and engaging casino products will lead to a successful and long-lasting business relationship.”

The Game Aggregator by SOFTSWISS is a host to 180+ iGaming studios and 13,000+ casino games that can all be easily added to any gaming website via a single API integration. Due to its dedication to innovation, high-quality products and sustainable solutions, SOFTSWISS is widely recognised as a leading brand in the iGaming industry.

