SOFTSWISS named ‘Workplace of the Year’ at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2022

The company has added this new trophy to the list of its winnings during one of the most significant industry events on the continent, SiGMA Europe 2022.

Press release.- As one of the leading figures in iGaming, SOFTSWISS sets a high value on its people, their development and well-being and makes every possible effort to create a supportive work environment.

Being recognised as the best workplace in the industry confirms that the company is moving in the right direction, building and reinforcing its core assets: talent and skills.

Yulia Oncheva, chief HR officer at SOFTSWISS, comments on the received award: “We are proud to be officially recognised as Workplace of the Year 2022 in the iGaming industry. In each office, we encourage our people to create innovative IT products for diverse clients across the globe by fostering a comfortable and productive work environment.

“Every day, new specialists join our team in different locations. They can be sure that they are valued and respected here as professionals. We give everyone an opportunity to reveal their talents and contribute to the development of the global online entertainment industry.”

The company’s workforce is growing daily, and today there are more than 1,500 experts working in four SOFTSWISS offices – in Malta, Poland, Belarus, and Georgia. This upward trend was also reflected in the scale of the company’s participation in SiGMA Europe 2022, with more than 80 delegates attending the SOFTSWISS’ part.

SOFTSWISS provides a winning combination of solutions for online casinos and sports betting platforms. The software developer was the first iGaming company to work with cryptocurrencies, which set the stage for the SOFTSWISS’ expansion as an expert known for innovation and security.