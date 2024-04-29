SOFTSWISS celebrates its 15th anniversary with special offers

SOFTSWISS rolls out a wide range of gifts, bonuses, discounts, and special offers for its new clients.

Press release.- Marking its 15th anniversary, SOFTSWISS has announced it will surprise its clients with special gifts as a sign of appreciation. During 2024, SOFTSWISS will roll out a wide range of gifts, bonuses, discounts, and special offers for its new clients, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate the company’s anniversary together.

All new clients signing up for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator can enjoy a complimentary Tournament Tool connection until the end of 2024. This offer empowers new clients to create and manage engaging tournaments, fully customisable to suit their needs.

New clients of Managed Services will gain an additional discount on several support services for three months in a row. This discount can be applied to First Line and VIP player support, Player Retention and Reactivation, as well as Content Management.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS’ new clients can avoid monthly fees for renting merchant accounts until the end of 2024. The monthly merchant fees are on the platform, excluding payment systems’ commissions for cashouts.

New clients of the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, Game Aggregator, and Sportsbook have the exclusive opportunity to explore the Jackpot Aggregator options as bonuses, available for free or at discounted rates.

For those diving into the Game Aggregator, expect 15 free days of the Jackpot Aggregator and a 15 per cent discount on all local jackpot campaigns for the initial 150 days post-launch. Clients opting for the Casino Platform can choose a free trial month or receive a 15 per cent discount on local jackpots until year-end. New Sportsbook clients could access the Jackpot Aggregator for all local jackpot campaigns free of charge for the initial 150 days since launch.

Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, commented: “Our 15th anniversary is not just a celebration of the past achievements but also a commitment to our future and the success of our clients. By offering bonuses and discounts to new and current clients, we aim to express our gratitude for their trust and support. It’s our way of saying thank you and investing in their continued success in the dynamic world of igaming.”

SOFTSWISS’s current clients will receive various special offers via email.