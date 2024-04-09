SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator launches Live Game Tournaments

The Tournament Tool is available to all Game Aggregator clients.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has announced a new feature: live game tournaments within its Tournament Tool.

The update extends the tool’s scope, building on the success of slot tournaments in enhancing player engagement. Internal research indicates a 22 per cent increase in average daily bets per user with the Tournament Tool.

Operators can now customise tournaments for different player segments. While live games attract a specific audience favouring direct dealer-player interaction and real-time experiences, slot game enthusiasts form another segment. Despite differences, both segments share a common interest in competitiveness and social interaction.

Operators have the flexibility to choose participating casinos, countries, and games using the game search bar or provider filter in the back office. Live game tournaments and slot tournaments can run concurrently. Moreover, operators can host mixed tournaments that incorporate both slots and live games.

The Tournament Tool has an intuitive in-game interface that facilitates seamless communication about gaming campaigns. It keeps players informed about ongoing and previous events and tournament rules and showcases a leaderboard widget for easy tracking of standings. The Tournament Tool is available to all Game Aggregator clients.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, highlights: “We closely monitor the market and analyse our customers’ feedback to develop features that meet their needs.

“Tournaments for live games such as blackjack, roulette, and poker immerse players in a special competitive atmosphere that aligns with the gamification trend. In the future, we plan to add other types of games, enabling our clients to build successful businesses that cater to a broader range of player segments.”

The team is also exploring additional innovative feature developments to enhance player engagement and is eager to share insights at SiGMA Americas on 23–25 April at stand i70.