SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and Winfinity join forces to deliver unparalleled iGaming experience

Press release.- In a strategic move to enhance the online gaming experience, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and Winfinity have entered into a partnership that combines their respective strengths. This direct integration will benefit iGaming operators and offer an elevated gaming experience for players worldwide.

SOFTSWISS, a frontrunner in iGaming solutions, has joined forces with Winfinity, a live casino game provider with Latvian certification and a Curacao licence, to facilitate easier integration. The collaboration harnesses SOFTSWISS’ expertise in delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions and Winfinity’s premium approach to gaming, offering a truly immersive experience for players.

The partnership leverages SOFTSWISS’ robust technology platform and Winfinity’s top-of-the-line games to provide casino operators and players with uninterrupted streams, exceptional video quality, and seamless access to games even during peak times. Winfinity offers branded Speed Auto Roulette, Classic Blackjack with patented and the only mid-game action feature across all live casino providers, 2000X Bar Roulette with FREE Bonus Buy feature, Classic Venice Roulette, and coming soon highly-anticipated Winfinity Baccarat and Winfinity Show Roulette. The provider’s games boast unique features and meticulous attention to detail, distinguishing them from other offerings in the market. The Bar studio’s exquisite interiors and the Venice studio’s captivating ambience elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and Winfinity partnership has already gained traction, with several operators incorporating Winfinity’s games into their casino portfolios. The alliance is poised for growth, with plans to enhance players’ gaming experiences worldwide.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, stated, “Our partnership with Winfinity allows us to introduce their remarkable games to our clients. We strive to provide operators with quality entertainment content for online casinos, and Winfinity’s premium approach to gaming aligns perfectly with our goals. We are eager to continue working together and delivering the ultimate gaming experience to players worldwide.”

Igor Cistjakovs, CEO of Winfinity, added, “Collaborating with SOFTSWISS enables us to reach a broader audience with our products. We are dedicated to offering the finest gaming experience to players, and this partnership is an ideal way to achieve that. We are enthusiastic about integrating our games with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and anticipate a fruitful, long-term cooperation.”

The partnership also highlights the benefits of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the recently launched Tournament Tool, offering added value to operators and players alike.

