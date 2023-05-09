SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator introduces Time-based Jackpots

The new feature extends the Jackpot Aggregator’s offering by allowing operators to run unlimited Time-based Jackpots alongside other promo campaigns.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a multipurpose jackpot solution that helps to increase player engagement, has announced the introduction of Time-based Jackpots. This novelty allows operators to create jackpot campaigns with new mechanics limiting the time frame of the jackpot game.

Operators can customise Time-based Jackpots providing players with happy hours, daily and weekly drops, and other periodical activities to keep users interested.

During the setup of a jackpot campaign, operators can specify the time frame in which players can hit the jackpot. The winner is chosen at random within the campaign’s pre-set time range.

The new feature extends the Jackpot Aggregator’s offering by allowing operators to run unlimited Time-based Jackpots alongside other promo campaigns. It also serves the purpose of attracting new categories of players, giving them new opportunities and increasing their lifetime value (LTV).

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “We are excited to present the Time-based Jackpots, which expands operator capabilities. Setting up the jackpot campaign goals within a time frame makes it possible to attract the attention of new players through exclusivity and limited edition opportunities. It also helps manage player interest and loyalty. This update works perfectly for those who want to schedule a jackpot campaign for a specific event or interval, especially for operators whose brands include not only gaming, but also sports betting options.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a campaign and promotion solution that relies on multifunctional jackpots designed to increase player engagement and retention. It stands out from other gamification tools with its advanced mechanics and extensive functionality, providing operators with a complete jackpot solution that can strengthen brand competitiveness.

