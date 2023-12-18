SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and TaDa Gaming forge alliance

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator platform has integrated TaDa Gaming’s content.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, an award-winning aggregation platform, continues its strides, now integrating TaDa Gaming’s content. This collaboration not only broadens the array of its offerings but also enhances the online casino experience across its extensive client network.

TaDa Gaming is an experienced game provider offering diverse online content, ranging from video slots and table games to fishing games, cards, bingo, and crash games. Thanks to the recent partnership with SOFTSWISS, an even larger audience can now savour its rich collection tailored for mobile, consoles, and H5 platforms.

This gaming provider, licensed in Curacao, Malta, and Estonia, goes beyond its rich portfolio by accommodating over 50 currencies, including the USDT cryptocurrency. Its multilingual support (12+ languages) and innovative features, like unique mechanics, lucrative jackpots, and engaging tournaments, enhance the overall gaming thrill.

Through the ‘Best Aggregator’ of 2022 and 2023, TaDa Gaming’s expansive content now reaches a global audience, showcasing SOFTSWISS’ unwavering dedication to meeting evolving client needs. The research from Kantar underscores the significance of a diverse game collection and multiple providers, with 73% of respondents highlighting this as the key attribute for an iGaming supplier.

Gregory Penkov, head of sales at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments on the integration: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with TaDa Gaming, now a part of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. This collaboration helps enrich our gaming content for clients. The dedicated SOFTSWISS team is devoted to delivering exceptional solutions, empowering our partners to explore new business horizons and offering players diverse gaming adventures. Venturing into this partnership is both a challenge and an exhilarating opportunity, yet I have full confidence in SOFTSWISS’ readiness for success.”

Andy Huang, CEO of TaDa Gaming explained: “Entering into a partnership with a distinguished company like SOFTSWISS marks a significant milestone for TaDa Gaming as we consistently explore opportunities to expand our product offerings into newly regulated markets. Our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our valued customers remains at the forefront of our mission. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, renowned for its extensive presence across multiple markets, emerges as a strategic ally perfectly suited to our goals. While TaDa Gaming is making a substantial impact in the LatAm market, this collaboration not only strengthens our position in the region but also sets the stage for expansion into diverse markets, both established and emerging.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub for online gaming and sports betting brands, which was recognised as ‘Best Aggregator Platform of the Year’ (2022 & 2023) according to the EGR B2B Awards, as well as ‘Best Aggregator’ at SiGMA Europe 2023. The Game Aggregator recently announced a cross-product integration with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.