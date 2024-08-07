SOFTSWISS extends its charity campaign to support flood-affected regions in Brazil

SOFTSWISS has committed to a long-term project aimed at sustained support by installing water purification equipment in schools in partnership with PW Tech.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is extending its ongoing charity campaign to support flood-affected regions in Brazil.

In May, the company provided emergency aid and launched an information campaign listing approved charities endorsed by Rubens Barrichello, SOFTSWISS’ non-executive director in Latin America. Now, the company is focusing on a long-term project to supply clean water equipment to the region.

Although water levels have decreased in the affected region, humanitarian aid remains critical due to significant challenges in accessing cleaning and hygiene materials and ensuring water quality. Recent WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) assessments reveal poor water quality in many areas.

SOFTSWISS has committed to a long-term project aimed at sustained support by installing water purification equipment in schools in partnership with PW Tech. Initial efforts have focused on two schools:

Rui Barbosa Municipal Elementary School in Nova Santa Rita, 25 km from Porto Alegre

Machado de Assis Municipal Elementary School in Rolante, 135 km from Porto Alegre

The combined population of pupils and employees at these schools is over 100. Additionally, around 300 surrounding families will benefit from access to clean water provided by the schools. Situated in a rural area, one of the schools became isolated during floods, leaving it with no access to food and water. This school serves as a resource and shelter point for 160 surrounding families. Currently, they rely on well water and old iron reservoirs, which are in poor condition and suffer from animal contamination.

SOFTSWISS and PW Tech, with the support of R. Barrichello, have already undertaken crucial actions, including obtaining approval from the local government, conducting water analysis, preparing for equipment installation, and replacing old deteriorated elements at the schools. Now, they wait for the return of the classes for the educational part of the project, which will provide master classes about the importance of having clean water and its influence on health for pupils, teachers, and the community.

Rubens Barrichello said: “When we started this charity project, I was convinced that it should not be just a one-time financial help. The immediate crisis passes and first aid is provided but people are left to deal with all the eco-social consequences.

“I am glad that the company shares my beliefs and is committed to a serious, long-term approach. SOFTSWISS has a lasting business presence in Brazil, with dedicated staff, and we are ready to do everything we can to support the local communities and contribute to their development.”

Fernando Silva, PW Tech CEO, added: “We are thrilled to implement this project in partnership with SOFTSWISS. The flood’s impact is severe, but focusing on long-term solutions to provide clean water is crucial. This project is also educational. We are training residents on filter maintenance and educating them about the importance of clean water for health. Unfortunately, health issues due to poor water quality are common in this region, and this situation needs to change.”

SOFTSWISS also initiated an information campaign to engage the igaming community, resulting in 11 igaming media outlets displaying over 35 banners calling for aid on their platforms. The support from media partners has been invaluable in spreading awareness within the igaming community about how they can help.