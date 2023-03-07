SOFTSWISS expands Jackpot Aggregator reach with RocketPlay deal

The casino proposes 3,000+ slots from over 40 providers in the virtual gaming hall.

The jackpot campaign launched by the multipurpose jackpot solution aims to expand further the company’s global reach.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced a new partnership agreement between the Jackpot Aggregator and RocketPlay Casino.

This promotional campaign will enable the operator to increase its player retention and engagement in the casino entertainment content.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator will provide its support for the duration of the promotion to ensure a smooth jackpot run, working in tandem with the operator to deliver a superior user experience at all stages of the campaign.

The RocketPlay Casino jackpot campaign called Mystic Jackpots has three levels of prizes available to players – 1st level, 2nd level, 3rd level, and will offer a maximum reward of 22,200 euros.

RocketPlay is a crypto-friendly and multi-currency casino, holding a Curacao licence that allows it to operate seamlessly in numerous countries around the globe.

The casino proposes 3,000+ slots from over 40 providers in the virtual gaming hall. The portfolio also includes live dealer games, roulettes and other games designed to deliver the finest player experience.

Supporting both the mobile and desktop versions, the online casino stands out for the speed of its operation. Over the past year, the project has been nominated for several prestigious awards and achieved high marks on a different platform.

RocketPlay is constantly working on its bonus system, various tournaments and promotions to bring every player a joyful time and improve the quality of the product and the processes within the team.

Aliaskei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, says: “We are delighted to extend our client portfolio with RocketPlay Casino, famous for their extensive game choices and fair practices. As a strong partner, we will provide our support on every step of the jackpot campaign and ensure that our client is on the way to its player retention goals.”

Yuriy Mogyr, chief commercial officer at RocketPlay, notes: “It is a great opportunity to work with SOFTSWISS to leverage the Jackpot Aggregator. We want to deliver fantastic gaming experiences to our players, and having a strong jackpot offer allows us to do that. We can’t wait to see how our players react to the new promotion.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator offers a unique, multi-purpose Jackpot as a Service business model strengthening an online casino’s offering whilst also providing a proven way to bolster player acquisition and retention.

The company recently announced a cross-product integration that makes jackpots now available to the clients of the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.