SOFTSWISS’ checklist for smooth affiliate marketing platform migration

Press release.- Enhanced features, stronger security, and lower costs are key reasons for migrating from one affiliate marketing platform to another. Affilka by SOFTSWISS shares tips for a smooth migration process.

The checklist prepared by Affilka by SOFTSWISS experts will help make the migration process clearer and safer, streamlining cooperation with a new software provider.

Pre-Migration

At this stage, goal setting, data selection, and communication issues are of the highest priority. Affilka by SOFTSWISS’ team suggests operators start with:

Clarifying the desired objectives and outcomes of migration and identifying the key metrics to track before, during, and after the process.

Determining specific data to migrate, including player and partner history.

Assigning a dedicated person within its team to streamline communication with platform provider specialists during the migration.

Migration

The primary aspects to address during the migration process include ensuring that all stakeholders are fully informed and aware of the process, preparing mapping files, and configuring the system. At this point, the required steps are:

Informing all stakeholders about the migration schedule, timeline, and any potential downtime.

Collecting and formatting all necessary mapping files according to the new platform’s requirements. The data must be clean, accurate, and up-to-date.

Configuring the new platform settings, including commission plans and referral links, to ensure that all integrations with other systems function correctly.

Post-Migration

At the post-migration stage, effective communication with affiliates, organization of training, and post-migration monitoring are imperative for facilitating subsequent operational success. After the migration, Affilka by SOFTSWISS experts recommend the following:

Notify affiliates about the migration. This allows them to update their referral links promptly, minimizing the need for additional player migrations later.

Offer training sessions for affiliates and operator personnel on using the new platform and providing comprehensive guides and information resources, which can facilitate further operations.

Monitor the system for any post-migration issues and gather feedback from affiliates and staff. These actions can help identify the areas for improvement.

Implementing these steps will help ensure a successful migration, minimizing disruptions and maximizing the benefits of the new system​.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, summarises: “The migration timeframe depends on how quickly the client prepares the mapping files. More data means a longer process, but it typically takes a few weeks for preparation and a few hours for migration to the production environment. Quick and clear communication with the client’s team is essential for a successful migration. When the client responds promptly and clearly, the migration progresses smoothly as planned.”