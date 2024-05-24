SOFTSWISS celebrates its recognition at the Global Eventex Awards 2024

The Values Fest corporate event brought recognition to SOFTSWISS.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an international tech company with over 15 years of expertise in igaming, celebrates its recognition at the Global Eventex Awards, the world’s leading accolade in the sphere of events and experiential marketing.

The Global Eventex Awards recognise outstanding achievements and creativity in event organisation. For the 2024 awards, winners were selected from over 1,200 applications spanning 62 countries and six continents. Among outstanding competitors such as Lufthansa, Unilever, Vodafone, Cisco, and many others, SOFTSWISS’ Values Fest won bronze in the Corporate Event category.

The Values Fest corporate event, which brings recognition to SOFTSWISS, took place in Turkey in the autumn of 2023 and united more than 1,200 employees from 26 countries. The three-day festival featured a diverse program with over 50 activities, ranging from team-building exercises and professional public speaking training to amateur sports and cyber sports competitions.

The Values Fest was aimed to rally the team around the company’s core values: ‘We see people’, ‘We care’, ‘We embrace changes’, ‘We push for customer success’, and ‘We excel’. All activities were arranged with these principles in mind. Each day of the festival featured engaging movements to strengthen the bonds between employees and management, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration, and providing a platform for knowledge sharing and open communication.

A corporate expert conference with technical and general panels deserves special mention. Employees shared their knowledge and professional experience and had the opportunity to perform on the big stage in front of like-minded colleagues.

Maksim Hrachou, HR Events Team Lead, commented: “This award accurately recognises the SOFTSWISS efforts and the team’s commitment to the company’s values. We are proud that our contribution to creating a cohesive work environment has been acknowledged at such a high level. This recognition reinforces our dedication to improving our corporate culture and inspires the SOFTSWISS team to further achievements.”

In 2024, SOFTSWISS received the Great Place to Work in Poland certificate and also acquired the esteemed Responsible Gaming Award among a dozen other industry accolades.