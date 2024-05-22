SOFTSWISS unveils social casino trends: Insights into player behaviour

SOFTSWISS has analysed the data of about 700,000 SpinArena.net users to present major social casino gaming patterns and trends.

Press release.- Who plays social casino games, and when and how do they engage? SOFTSWISS, a global tech company with over 15 years of expertise in iGaming, has analysed the data of about 700,000 SpinArena.net users to present major social casino gaming patterns and trends.

SOFTSWISS recently announced the acquisition of a stake in Ously Games GmbH, the German provider of the fastest-growing European social casino, SpinArena.net. SOFTSWISS experts explored the data provided by its partner to uncover major trends in social casino gaming and its differences compared to traditional online casinos.

Who is a social casino player?

When discussing the social casino player profile, it is essential to highlight that over 80% of users conceal their age and gender. Among those who reveal this information are young men under 30.

Naturally, the majority of SpinaArena players are from Germany. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland takes second place in the ranking, followed by players from other European countries, such as the Netherlands, Latvia, Italy, Greece and Poland.

For the sake of analysis, it is essential to consider that downloading applications for social casino games does not require age verification or the mandatory disclosure of a player’s gender or country of residence. Therefore, the analysis assumes that the data provided by players who chose to share their information is accurate.

When do people play in social casinos?

According to SpinArena.net data, the average player session lasts about 47 minutes. The longest player session recorded in 2024 exceeded 12 hours.

Players are most active during the day and in the evenings. The largest number of players is registered from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the fewest – from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. The activity is almost three times higher in the evenings than at night, and it is worth highlighting that judgement.

During the week, players are usually more active on Fridays and Sundays, while less activity is observed on Mondays. At the same time, the difference between the most and the least active days of the week is only around 10%.

Regarding the retention rate, SpinArena.net can boast intriguing figures. Data from German users shows that almost 40% of players are active on the first day after installing the application, while by the thirtieth day, this figure equals 14%.

The analysis of player gaming habits revealed that average users’ activity follows predictable patterns and fully aligns with human biorhythms and social responsibilities.

See also: Navigating Bitcoin’s impact: SOFTSWISS’ iGaming industry overview

Most popular social casino games

The largest European social casino by the number of slot games, SpinArena.net, has a robust collection of over 3,000 games from almost 40 providers. Half of all gaming sessions are spent playing the top 15 games.

In SpinArena.net, the top 5 most popular games make up one-third of all games played. Like in traditional online casinos, slots are the most common choice among players. Certain popular games such as Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza and Sugar Rush are favourites in both social and traditional online casinos.

Ously Games GmbH founder Jochen Martinez comments: “This analysis perfectly illustrates how social casinos fulfil the same player needs as traditional casinos, offering a safer gaming experience. Combining gaming with social interactions provides a unique environment and neutralises financial risks. Players can enjoy activities like connecting with friends while playing their favourite games.”

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, summarises: “Social casinos are part of the mega trend in the global entertainment industry, where player behaviour coincides with those in traditional online casino gaming. Anticipating social casinos’ evolution and integration with iGaming, SOFTSWISS partnered with Ously Games GmbH to present a new B2B software product – a comprehensive platform for social casinos.”