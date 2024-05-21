SOFTSWISS Sportsbook reveals sports betting overview of Q1

Trends demonstrate live betting as one of the key drivers of profitability in the sports betting domain.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS Q1 analysis indicates a marked preference amongst bettors for real-time wagering. This trend enhances engagement and offers sports betting operators higher margins and quicker capital turnover, demonstrating live betting as one of the key drivers of profitability in the sports betting domain.

Moreover, the transition from desktop to mobile continues to accelerate, with mobile devices accounting for 90 per cent of the GGR, up from 86 per cent the previous year. This trend highlights the growing importance of mobile-friendly betting solutions. It also suggests that operators prioritising mobile integration and user experience are likely to capture a larger market share.

A look at the top sports by GGR shows a stable interest in traditional favourites with some notable shifts. Football remains dominant, while tennis has overtaken basketball for the second spot. The inclusion of American football in the top five, primarily driven by the Super Bowl in February, reflects the impact of major sporting events on betting behaviour. Ice hockey remains strong, underscoring the sport’s consistent appeal to bettors.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, reflects on these developments: “The trends we’ve observed in Q1’24 emphasise our platform’s adaptability and growth while also underscoring critical dynamics in player preferences and technological advancements. Our focus on enhancing live and mobile betting capabilities directly responds to these insights, aiming to provide our partners and their customers with superior betting experiences.”

See also: Navigating Bitcoin’s impact: SOFTSWISS’ iGaming industry overview

In Q1 2024, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook continued its growth trajectory. Turnover surged by 246 per cent compared to Q1 2023, while month-on-month growth from Q4 2023 reached 136 per cent. Revenue also saw a staggering increase, jumping 251 per cent year-on-year and maintaining a consistent month-on-month growth of 136 per cent. These figures highlight the platform’s growing popularity and its increasing efficiency and appeal to operators.

Aiming to strengthen the industry, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team has recently published a free Sportsbook Budget Calculator, helping businesses considering launching a sports betting project to calculate the costs and benefits. Also, in celebration of its 15th anniversary, SOFTSWISS is offering new Sportsbook clients free access to the Jackpot Aggregator for all local jackpot campaigns for the first 150 days after launch.