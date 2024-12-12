Relax Gaming adds Dream Drop excitement to The Great Pigsby

The game allows players to win one of five progressive jackpots: Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major, or Mega.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has launched The Great Pigsby Dream Drop, a jackpot-infused take on the much-loved classic.

The game preserves the elegance and charm of the 1930s-inspired original while adding the Dream Drop Jackpot, allowing players to win one of five progressive jackpots: Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major, or Mega.

At the core of the experience is the Dream Drop feature, which triggers randomly and transports players into a jackpot bonus round. Using a coin-pusher mechanic, players aim to collect three Dream Drop coins in a single jackpot container to claim their prize, creating anticipation with every spin.

Additional features include Free Spins, triggered by landing Scatter symbols on reels one, three, and five; Wild Respins, which can turn up to four reels fully wild; and the Great Pigsby Respin, where Pigsby symbols are added to the reels to boost winning potential.

This release marks the fourth addition to the fan-favourite series, joining The Great Pigsby, The Great Pigsby Megapays, and The Great Pigsby Megaways. By incorporating the Dream Drop feature, Relax Gaming ensures the series continues to engage players and deliver value for operators.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Bringing the Dream Drop feature to The Great Pigsby has been an exciting opportunity to enhance one of our most beloved games. This version stays true to the original’s timeless appeal while introducing an elevated layer of player engagement, making it a valuable low-volatility addition for operators. It’s a fantastic way for us to close the curtain on our 2024 releases.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.