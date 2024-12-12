BGaming enters Portugal with Solverde.pt

The deal shows the growing reputation of BGaming across Europe.

Press release.- BGaming has made its debut in the Portuguese market in partnership with Solverde.pt, Portugal’s largest online casino.

The deal marks a new chapter for BGaming as it enters the thriving market, delivering its full portfolio of games to Portuguese players via the online casino Solverde.pt. Popular releases such as Bonanza Billion, Wild Cash and Aloha King Elvis, are now delivering diverse gaming experiences which harness the power of captive Solverde.pt’s players.

Solverde Group is a household name in Portugal, with more than 50 years of experience providing top-tier casinos, hotels and leisure facilities across the country. Solverde.pt was launched in 2017 and now hosts more than 3,000 titles, including slots, crash games, roulette and blackjack, from the world’s most renowned providers.

This significant agreement demonstrates BGaming’s growing reputation across Europe, where it has also entered Switzerland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Armenia and Slovakia so far this year.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are incredibly excited to expand our footprint in Portugal with a trusted partner like Solverde.pt. This collaboration allows us to bring our innovative games to a new audience, delighting Portuguese players with ever-evolving features and new concepts.

“Solverde.pt’s strong reputation and deep understanding of the local market make it the ideal partner as we grow in this region.”

Sérgio Pascoal, head of R&D at Solverde.pt, said: “We are thrilled to be the first ones to partner with BGaming and welcome their wide-ranging portfolio exclusively to Solverde.pt. As one of Portugal’s leading online casinos, it is essential for us to offer our players the most engaging and diverse gaming experiences.

“BGaming’s renowned titles perfectly complement our mission to provide cutting-edge entertainment, and we look forward to growing together in the Portuguese market.”