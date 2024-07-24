SOFTSWISS brings the Red Light District atmosphere to iGB L!VE 2024

The company introduced the most daring creative concept at the event.

Press release.- Last week, one of the most anticipated industry events of the year, iGB L!VE 2024, was held in Amsterdam for the final time. In a special tribute to a city that hosted the exhibitions for many years, SOFTSWISS delivered a vibrant creative concept inspired by one of Amsterdam’s most iconic symbols – the Red Light District.

SOFTSWISS’ attendance at the expo was fruitful both in terms of business cooperation and stand appearance. The team of 60 experts held nearly 200 meetings over two busy days. The media present at the event named the company’s stand among the most eye-catching at the expo.

The SOFTSWISS team implemented an entirely new approach to the exhibition stand design. Within a 160-square-meter exhibition area, the company fully immersed itself in the atmosphere of one of Amsterdam’s most iconic locations. Music, lighting, visual content, and gourmet treats engaged nearly all the senses of stand visitors, creating a memorable and captivating experience.

With each press of the big red button, the stand transformed into an audio-visual-themed experience for 15 seconds. The team created this dynamic effect using three-ton professional stage equipment and 70 square meters of LED screens.

A renowned local confectionery prepared an exquisite delicacy for the stand’s guests – 24 kilograms of chocolate-covered strawberries. They also aligned gifts for SOFTSWISS’ long-term partners with the creative concept. Adding an element of surprise, participants drew cards with the names of their gifts from a velvet bag.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, shares his impressions: “We took a bold step by trying something very unconventional this year, and it paid off. Our company’s stand stood out significantly at the exhibition, thanks to a unique and creative concept that garnered high praise from our partners and captured the attention of many attendees. This might be the most striking concept we have implemented to date.”

See also: SOFTSWISS celebrates its 15th Anniversary: How the company transformed igaming?

SOFTSWISS is gearing up for the esteemed SBC Summit Lisbon 2024. Partners and expo visitors can expect an equally exciting concept that will fully capture the festive atmosphere of the company’s anniversary year.