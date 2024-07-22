SOFTSWISS celebrates its 15th Anniversary: How the company transformed igaming?

SOFTSWISS celebrates its 15th anniversary with a review of its achievements in recent years.

Press release.- Malta, July 22, 2024 – 15 years ago, on 21 July, SOFTSWISS started its path in the industry. As the company celebrates its birthday, it is the perfect moment to reflect on SOFTSWISS breakthroughs that revolutionised igaming.

Introducing crypto in gambling

Back in 2013, SOFTSWISS visionaries were the first to leverage the potential of digital currencies, leading the way for their integration into the igaming industry. Recent research states that crypto payments represent a long-term trend profoundly influencing the dynamics of online gambling. Namely, in Q1’24, the Crypto Bet Sum demonstrated an over 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Collecting richest game portfolio

For almost nine years, SOFTSWISS has collected the biggest game portfolio in the industry. Recently, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has surpassed 23,500 games from over 270 distinct providers. Offering unique player engagement tools, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator powers more than a thousand igaming brands.

Elevating service level

SOFTSWISS has built a comprehensive product ecosystem that enables operators to create an iGaming business of any scale from scratch. The unique blend of technology innovations and exceptional service allowed SOFTSWISS to gain proven client recognition. According to researchers by the world-leading marketing agency Kantar, SOFTSWISS has achieved a 93 per cent customer satisfaction rate for its Game Aggregator and a 91 per cent satisfaction score for Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

Leading industry expertise

SOFTSWISS’ profound expertise allowed it to become an industry pioneer in conducting comprehensive research in various igaming verticals. Over the past three years, more than 20 industry reports were published, each garnering increasing interest. The 2024 iGaming Trends Report became the most sought-after, with over 3,000 downloads.

In 2024, SOFTSWISS appointed Rubens Barrichello as non-executive director in Latin America. Valuable insights from another highly competitive field, business tips and advice regarding Brazilian business culture are now available for all iGaming stakeholders.

Revolutionising igaming marketing

SOFTSWISS realised the vibrant ‘Bringing the Heat’ and ‘Grab Success’ marketing campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Held in Malta, they have made a lasting impact on the discerning iGaming audience and allowed SOFTSWISS to gain the ‘B2B Marketing Campaign’ accolade at the esteemed EGR M&I Awards two times in a row.

Developing player welfare

SOFTSWISS’ innovative advancements led to the creation of an automated Risk Scoring Tool. The instrument detects suspicious player activity, setting a new standard of player welfare. The innovation was rewarded at the SiGMA Africa Awards in the Responsible Gaming Category.

Promoting social responsibility

Over the past three years, SOFTSWISS has invested millions of euros in charitable initiatives. In 2024, in response to the most devastating flood in Brazilian history, SOFTSWISS launched a multi-phase charity project.

The company provided immediate aid to those affected and organised long-term support for the region’s recovery. Additionally, SOFTSWISS initiated a unique campaign inviting industry players to join the effort, which received widespread support from the iGaming media.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, summarised: “Such meaningful evolutionary changes are a credit to the SOFTSWISS talented experts.

“Personally, I am immensely proud of having built an exceptional team. Despite having no prior experience in the igaming industry, their knowledge, innovative approaches, and creative thinking have made them highly sought after by our competitors. We have the most cohesive and ethically sound team in the industry.”