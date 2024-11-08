SOFTSWISS shares its Responsible Gambling guidelines  

The company implements the ‘players come first’ principle into all its products and solutions.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, software provider with over 15 years of experience in iGaming, will enter European Safer Gambling Week. From 18th – 24th November, the company joins the iGaming community, sharing its responsible gambling insights.

More than a quarter of the world’s population have gambled at some point in their lives. Recognising responsible gambling not only as an impactful iGaming trend but also as one of its core values, SOFTSWISS implements the ‘players come first’ principle into all its products and solutions. In line with the licence requirements and best safer gambling practices, the company ensures operators have all the necessary tools to provide the best player experience.

AI-Driven Tools

Alongside the traditional must-have elements, SOFTSWISS is developing innovative AI-driven options. An innovative risk-scoring system will accompany deposit limits, self-exclusion opportunities, reality checks and other standard features.

The risk-scoring system is set to distinguish early signs of problem gambling issues, signalling suspicious conduct like increased spending or efforts to recoup losses. Early detection helps responsible gambling officers intervene before the problem becomes more serious.

High standards for player welfare ensured SOFTSWISS recognition at the esteemed Responsible Gaming Award at the SiGMA Africa 2024.

The SOFTSWISS team is committed to staying current with industry standards by participating in regular training and refresher courses. These ongoing sessions ensure that staff are up-to-date on the latest developments, best practices, and advancements in responsible gaming policies, reinforcing the company’s dedication to a safer gaming environment.

Most Antifraud team members hold certifications in responsible gaming from respected institutions such as GamCare, Gaming Operations Academy, Sustainable Interaction, and iGaming Academy, among others. This commitment to continuous learning reflects SOFTSWISS’ belief that companies supporting responsible gambling must constantly elevate their team’s expertise to meet evolving challenges.

Players Awareness

It is crucial to highlight the true spirit of gambling as a source of entertainment but not a quick path to financial gain. Shaping this perspective and unveiling the possible pitfalls of unchecked gambling habits can act as a safeguard, steering players away from potential crises. Fostering this awareness from the outset nurtures a balanced, thoughtful approach to gaming.

The company actively supports players who may require additional assistance by guiding them toward trusted organisations that offer free, confidential help. The company continually expands its network of these support resources to provide players with tailored assistance that addresses specific challenges they may encounter. This commitment ensures that each player can access the most relevant and effective support available.

Emilia Kurzynska, Deputy Team Lead of the Antifraud Team at SOFTSWISS, shares: “Our responsibility goes beyond simply offering a gaming platform. It’s about supporting our clients and players in fostering a balanced relationship with gambling. We collaborate closely with operators to identify early indicators of problematic behaviour and respond proactively. For us, the goal is to keep gaming as a source of entertainment, not harm”.

During European Safer Gambling Week, Eleni Panagiotopoulou, head of the Anti-Money Laundering Team at SOFTSWISS, will speak at the webinar ‘The Role of KYC in Safer Gambling: Tackling Fraud with Technology’. The European Gaming and Betting Association and Sumsub will hold the webinar on 21 November.