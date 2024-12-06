SOFTSWISS arranged exclusive partner racing event with F1 legend

SOFTSWISS has hosted an exclusive event in collaboration with Rubens Barrichello, the company’s non-executive director in Latin America.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has recently hosted an exclusive event for its partners in collaboration with Rubens Barrichello, the company’s non-executive director in Latin America. The unique experience combined high-speed thrills with unparalleled hospitality at Italy’s most iconic motorsport landmarks.

During the main event day, SOFTSWISS’ partners enjoyed an exclusive tour of the Ducati Museum, offering attendees a glimpse into the legacy of Italian engineering excellence. Then attendees headed to the Modena Circuit, where they got behind the wheel of the Ferrari Challenge F488 and F458 race cars. Every participant had a chance to try their racing skills and enjoy the power of the iconic Ferrari cars by driving ten laps on the legendary track.

Later that day, participants visited the Ferrari Museum for a private tour hosted by Rubens Barrichello. The experience included exploring F1 simulators and delving into the behind-the-scenes world of motorsport. The evening concluded with a gourmet dinner at the Ferrari Hall of Fame, providing a perfect atmosphere for relaxed networking.

Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, commented: “At SOFTSWISS, we aim to create unique experiences that go beyond conventional business gatherings, embodying our commitment to innovation, excellence, and partnership. The Italian racing event was a perfect opportunity to deepen connections with our partners, blending excitement with exceptional hospitality. It was a real celebration of speed, precision, and teamwork – qualities we all share in business.”

See also: Formula 1 legend becomes first guest of SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks

To make this experience unforgettable, SOFTSWISS presented its partners with exclusive gift sets. Each participant received a branded racing jacket and helmet, personalised with their name, and a Ferrari F1 model car signed by Rubens Barrichello.

The company stated that “exclusive events like this reflect the evolving landscape of the iGaming industry, where experiential engagement is becoming increasingly significant.” The SOFTSWISS iGaming Trends 2025 Report provides more insights into the industry, offering a data-based look at the most important directions shaping the future of iGaming.