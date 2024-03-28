SOFTSWISS and Evolution launch Evo Prime Drop campaign

The collaboration aims to enhance player engagement.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a multipurpose gamification system for managing promotional campaigns, launched the Evo Prime Drop campaign in partnership with Evolution Gaming Group AB, the solution provider for casino operators.

The Evo Prime Drop aims to enhance player engagement and leverages Evolution’s extensive portfolio, available through the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, to feature premium games from developers as NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Big Time Gaming (BTG).

A remarkable aspect of the Evo Prime Drop is its accessibility to casino operators within the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator network at no extra charge. This arrangement between Evolution and SOFTSWISS supports their partners in enhancing player engagement and retention.

The campaign’s jackpot prize pool is another highlight, featuring a generous 50,000 euro. The campaign is designed to be inclusive, allowing players to participate with a minimum bet of just 1 euro.

Moreover, the prize distribution is thoughtfully structured to maximise the number of winners, with 20 top prizes of 1,000 euros each, 100 prizes of 100 euros, and 400 prizes of 50 euros. This tiered system adds to the appeal of the Evo Prime Drop, making it a highly anticipated event in the online gaming calendar.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, commented: “We see immense potential in such campaigns because they present a win-win solution for all parties involved.

“Beyond addressing the casino’s primary objective of retaining and attracting players, these mechanics offer providers additional opportunities to promote their games. Furthermore, players gain new experiences, exactly what draws them to us. Thanks to the quick and easy launch, we view these campaigns as a positive development for the industry.

“Special thanks to Evolution for their pivotal partnership in Evo Prime Drop. Evolution’s support is instrumental in bringing these gaming opportunities to life, showcasing the strength of collaborative efforts in advancing the gaming industry.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer of Europe at Evolution, added: “We are excited to partner with SOFTSWISS in the Evo Prime Drop campaign. Collaborating with the expert team behind the Jackpot Aggregator, and given the excellence of SOFTSWISS’ software solutions and the premium games from providers integrated by Evolution, we are confident in the campaign’s success.

“We are constantly looking for new technologies and mechanics to maintain a leading position in the market and provide innovative solutions to our customers. We are pleased that our collaboration with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator has proven to be mutually beneficial.”