SOFTSWISS adds new reward opportunities for its game aggregator

igaming brands using the Tournament Tool can now offer various rewards, including trips to Las Vegas.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is enhancing its Tournament Tool within the Game Aggregator by going beyond traditional cash prizes. Now, igaming brands using the Tournament Tool can offer a variety of rewards, including free spins and any non-monetary prizes such as luxury cars, trips to Las Vegas, mobile devices, branded merchandise, and more.

As the entertainment world grows increasingly complex, online casinos continuously seek innovative mechanics and features to engage and retain players. According to SOFTSWISS, its Tournament Tool contributes to a 22 per cent increase in average daily bets per user. More than twenty tournaments are held each month using this tool, demonstrating operators’ interest in this mechanic as it drives higher gross gaming revenue (GGR) and Bet Count.

With the new feature, operators can create advanced tournaments that target specific player categories or appeal to a broader audience. Since player behaviour and preferences are influenced by various factors and vary across player segments, it is essential to apply tailored reward strategies.

In addition, operators can create customised tournaments for different groups of players, like VIP players, by offering prizes that match their interests and the theme of the event. For example, they could host a summer tournament where the top prize is a luxury cabriolet.

At the same time, players with smaller stakes can be offered tournaments with rewards like free spins or branded merchandise.

Any tournament can now combine various types of prizes – cash, free spins, and non-monetary rewards – providing casinos with extensive opportunities to run customised and engaging campaigns.

Creating tournaments with combined and non-monetary prizes is as simple and quick as setting up a tournament with cash prizes. All configurations are managed through the Tournament Tool’s back office. Participating players will see all relevant information, including available prizes and leaderboards, displayed in the casino’s interface.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: We have recently reached the milestone of 23,500 games in our portfolio, making the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator the largest content hub on the market. We are now more committed than ever to offering our clients a growing range of engagement tools, enabling them to utilise our vast game selection most effectively.

“Our approach is always research and data-driven, and we recognise that different player groups require distinct mechanics, rewards, and strategies. That’s why we encourage our clients to adopt a data-driven approach and provide them with all the necessary tools to implement customised engagement campaigns. Adding non-monetary prizes to the tournaments is one of these steps.”

Recently, Crash games and Live games became available through the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s Tournament Tool. With these capabilities, operators now have many tools to find the best combinations for player engagement, increasing average bet amounts and boosting player loyalty.