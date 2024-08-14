SOFTSWISS poised to become first certified software provider in Brazil

SOFTSWISS has identified key priorities set by the Brazilian Government, including player registration, Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, and responsible gambling practices.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is on track to secure certification for its Casino Platform and Sportsbook in Brazil. The certification process, conducted by an authorised testing laboratory, is currently underway. As the process unfolds, SOFTSWISS shares insights into the critical requirements for success in the burgeoning Brazilian market.

Last year, SOFTSWISS obtained GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications, providing a solid foundation for meeting Brazil’s regulatory standards. However, the Brazilian market has its distinct regulatory demands. Through close consultations with certifying laboratories, SOFTSWISS has identified key priorities set by the Brazilian Government, including player registration, Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, and responsible gambling practices.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “We view Brazil as a highly promising region and are encouraged by the progress in local regulation as well as by the proactive efforts of local authorities to refine and enhance the existing legal framework. The stringent requirements for gambling software emphasize responsible gambling and public protection, which regulators aim to balance effectively with business interests. The Brazilian Government is working diligently to maintain the appeal of white labelling within this market, ensuring a healthy environment for operators and players.”

Enhanced registration processes

One of the standout features of Brazil’s regulatory approach is its emphasis on a robust registration process designed to mitigate potential risks for both players and operators. The regulation requires new players to provide a CPF number (Brazilian Individual Taxpayer Registry Number) during registration. The system verifies the number to prevent users from creating multiple accounts and guarantees that registrations are made with accurate personal details, reducing fraud risks.

This measure will be crucial in preventing underage gambling, protecting self-excluded individuals, shielding operators from bonus abuse through account diversity, and enabling the government to monitor tax compliance on winnings.

Stringent KYC Protocols

Brazil’s regulatory framework is also expected to introduce enhanced KYC procedures. Specific user actions, such as password resets or profile updates, may require additional verification steps. A possible implementation is a liveness check, necessitating technical upgrades to most existing platforms. This approach ensures higher security and compliance, safeguarding both operators and end-users.

Commitment to Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is a top priority for the Brazilian regulator. The regulator is formulating a comprehensive set of requirements that will empower players to control their gaming activities. These features must be seamlessly integrated into gaming platforms, reflecting the government’s commitment to protecting players and promoting a safe gambling environment.

Given its extensive expertise in this area, SOFTSWISS is well-positioned to meet these requirements. With a strong track record in maintaining high-security standards, the company has demonstrated its capability by helping operators secure around EUR6m through its Anti-Fraud team in H1 2024. These efforts have not gone unnoticed; SOFTSWISS has been recognised with multiple industry accolades, such as the SiGMA Africa Awards, for its commitment to responsible gambling, solidifying its reputation as a leader in this field.

Earlier this year, as part of its strategic expansion in Brazil, SOFTSWISS appointed legendary F1 driver Rubens Barrichello as its Non-Executive Director in Latin America. Barrichello, renowned for his success in the highly competitive world of motorsport, brings invaluable expertise in navigating cutting-edge technology and innovation. His involvement also ensures that SOFTSWISS benefits from his deep understanding of the Brazilian market and integrates a local perspective into its product development.