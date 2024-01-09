Soft2Bet’s MEGA is coming to ICE London

Soft2Bet has revealed what delegates can expect at their stand at ICE London 2024.

Press release.- ICE London 2024 is a month away and Soft2Bet is looking forward to welcoming partners, friends and contacts to its brand-new stand and showcasing Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), its game-changing gamification technology.

Here is what delegates can expect from Soft2Bet at ICE London 2024.

Soft2Bet exclusive workshops

As part of a packed schedule, Soft2Bet will be showcasing MEGA, its industry-leading gamification technology that drives engagement, loyalty and revenues and will be hosting workshops, talks and discussions to show how its highly flexible personalisation and localisation features help drive engagement and revenues.

What is MEGA? Motivational Engineering Gaming Application is the gamification platform Soft2Bet has developed since launching in 2016. It delivers highly gamified products and additional entertainment value to players, driving up engagement, volumes and revenues for Soft2Bet and its partners.

Soft2Bet’s Product Manager Olga Melnyk will be hosting the workshops (Stand S6-210) and said she will be “highlighting three exciting products: City Builder, Stadiums, and Bonus Crab” and “Soft2Bet’s powerful and user-friendly PAM back office, a proprietary solution developed by our in-house team”.

Soft2Bet’s Chief Product Officer Yoel Zuckerberg will educate delegates about Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), their unique gamification technology that drives higher engagement, activity and revenues, while their Chief Business Development Officer Martin Collins will host workshops about how their B2B products and services drive growth and commercial success.

Commenting on MEGA, Yoel explained: “At Soft2Bet we take gamification seriously – and the commercial growth it generates is proof that this focus is the right one for us. It has had hugely beneficial impacts on our brands in highly competitive markets such as Sweden and Denmark and through the workshops, I will show how our MEGA features can be harnessed and optimised to benefit our existing and future partners.”

Martin Collins added: “Being able to show delegates how Soft2Bet’s B2B solutions help businesses grow is a fantastic opportunity. Not only for meeting these contacts in person but for us to educate them in how our products work and develop their player engagement and loyalty levels and, of course, their revenues.”

Turnkey solutions

Soft2Bet is a leader in gamification, but they also provide a full package with best-in-class platform and sportsbook solutions that are backed up with powerful CRM, payments and security services.

Martin Collins commented: “Gamification is the most visible part of our product portfolio, but a key benefit of the workshops will also be to show how our MEGA features work in sync with our turnkey solutions delivered via our player account management (PAM) system.

“These include casino content aggregation, sportsbook solutions, Managed Services and security teams and power our front-end products, driving consistently high conversion and loyalty through a unique customer experience. I’m really looking forward to leading these workshops with so many industry contacts during ICE London 2024.”

Soft2Bet’s ICE stand

Soft2Bet’s double-decker stand will be the ideal place to meet their teams or simply to catch up with industry contacts and friends. Delegates will be able to grab a coffee or relax at the end of the day and watch Soft2Bet products in action by using our touch-screen demo units dotted around the stand. And not forgetting Soft2Bet merchandise, they’ll be handing the coolest merch in iGaming to lucky delegates.

ICE World Regulatory Briefing

Soft2Bet General Counsel David Yatom Hay will be speaking during the ICE VOX World Regulatory Briefing at 12:20 PM on Monday 5 February.

His session, entitled “The Changing Role of Gambling Compliance: How to Connect Ethics with Business Value?”, will look at how gambling companies combine commercial growth and expansion with corporate ethics.

David commented: “At Soft2Bet, we’re not just expanding our global presence; we’re championing the vital balance between growth and responsible gaming. Our proactive approach in self-regulation and player protection isn’t just ethical, it’s a strategic move to ensure sustainable success in the ever-evolving landscape of iGaming regulations.”

Soft2Bet is looking forward to welcoming partners at Stand S6-210.