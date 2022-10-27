Soft2Bet to integrate OnAir EntertainmentTM’s live casino offering

Soft2Bet will be able to offer new live experiences for OnAir EntertainmentTM’s immense portfolio.

Cyprus platform provider gains studio’s high-quality roulette titles.

Press release.- Soft2Bet, the fast-growing Casino and Sportsbook powerhouse responsible for such brands as Betinia and Yoyocasino has agreed on a partnership with exciting Live Casino Studio, OnAir EntertainmentTM.

The studio has been making waves in the industry with its world-class digital branding technology which allows top-tier operators such as Soft2Bet to offer a unique immersive experience for their players. With this agreement Soft2Bet will not only be able to offer new live experiences for OnAir EntertainmentTM’s immense portfolio but will see the creation of 5 Branded Roulette tables for some of the operator’s biggest brands, giving customers the optimal live casino experience.

Founded in 2020, OnAir EntertainmentTM has proven to deliver thrilling products and a promising roadmap, with the company’s digital branding solution allowing the studio to position itself amongst other tier-one providers and produce key results for partners.

Daniel Mitton, Soft2Bet’s director of Gaming, said: “One of our key objectives as a company is to lead the way in our diverse and high-quality product offering, by incorporating OnAir EntertainmentTM’s immersive live casino content we are further proving that player experience is at the heart of our business. Now that we are live, we are excited for the product to speak for itself.”

Simon Field, Commercial Director at OnAir EntertainmentTM, added: “We’re delighted to have agreed on a deal with a leading platform provider like Soft2Bet. The company’s revamped platform is truly a sensational home for casino games. We can’t wait for our top-notch live casino games to be integrated and provide more players with an engaging and unique experience.”

See also: Soft2Bet appoints Ed Clark as head of sportsbook