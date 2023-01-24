Soft2Bet shares tips you need to know before choosing a casino and sportsbook platform

Ahead of ICE London 2023, Soft2Bet shared seven steps to narrow down the options before choosing a casino and sportsbook platform.

Press release.- As ICE quickly approaches, it is becoming clear that there are several online gaming companies that can help you build a safe and successful online casino. The question is, with so many options to choose from, how can one narrow it down? Here are the most significant steps highlighted by Soft2Bet about how you can choose your online iGaming platform.

Do your research

It’s vital to do your research at the start. Reading reviews about the different online casino and sportsbook platforms will give you a good idea of which ones are safe and which ones are not. The next step would be to find a platform that offers the solutions and features that you are looking for.

Step 1 – Licences and regulations

Having a licensed casino is key because any activity that involves wagering on your site will require licensing. You can get a licence through a software provider when working with a white label or you will have to work to obtain it yourself. This is proof that you are operating in a fair and legitimate way and following all of the regulatory rules. Players are often going to check this to ensure they’re putting their money into a trusted casino. Acquiring a licence also enables you to offer players trusted payment methods like a debit or credit card.

Step 2 – Choosing a platform service

It is important to choose a service with a safe and reliable platform provider that supports both casino and sportsbook, as this allows for more variety for players. All platforms have a front-end as this is what you see when you look at a website. This can be changed and developed through the back-end. Getting the right Front-end casino services is essential because these will ensure that your site has a great design and that it is user-friendly. These services will also give you the support needed for the platforms you are using.

Front-end support is vital when getting your live casino integrated into the casino. Whereas, the back-end is where the server, application, and database are. This is where payment information and profiles are stored.

Step 3 – Casino portfolio

The more varied the game collection, the better so it is crucial to choose a platform that offers a wide variety of different games including the tier-one game providers. This way you can be sure that customers will enjoy the different options. So many games like poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, joker, poker and slots will come right into your rooms.

‍Step 4 – Sports events and variety of sports

Similarly to starting a casino, the key to being successful when starting a sportsbook is offering a wide variety of betting options on all the top sports, including:

Football

Basketball

Ice hockey

Volleyball

Rugby

Boxing (MMA)

Esports

Offering events like pre-matches and live matches is also important to sportsbook fans. This is particularly true for esports enthusiasts because having leading esports events such as The International for Dota 2 and the Majors for CS:GO draws hundreds of thousands of views. Offering esports events and thematically-related bonuses will definitely attract fans, resulting in a boost in sportsbook traffic.

Step 5 – Payment options available

Integrating customers’ local payment methods is important in online casinos. This is because receiving money means you will then be able to make the online casino experience even better for players.

You can choose to set up a payment processing system however this is an important role of white label solutions that can find you the most convenient, secure and localised payment processing system. This will save you a lot of hassle. Turnkey software solutions will also make it easier for you.

Step 6 – Customer support team; KYC & Anti-Fraud department

It’s important to have a professional support team made up of native speakers that can help with anything from bank processing issues to calling in for a bonus that needs to go through customer service. This will help you build up a good reputation.

Many of the big software providers are going to offer a customer service option as well as a KYC and anti-fraud option for your casino. Customer support will offer open communication including 24/7 customer or IT support to look into issues that arise with any wins, bonuses, or games. Customer support is included in your package.

Step 7 – Gamification (optional)

Competitive gaming content like unique gamification elements takes users’ overall experience to the next level, helping the operator differentiate itself from its competitors, particularly in the highly-saturated market. This means it’s important to have advanced features such as in-house tournaments with real-time rankings that are regularly updated, a map that helps players enter the online world and see their progress, a bonus shop where players can exchange loyalty points for bonuses and bonus spins. Adding an achievements feature where players complete daily challenges and receive rewards is also an excellent gamification tactic.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that each individual needs to do their own research in order to pick the platform that is right for them, in accordance with their own needs and wants. They should approach different companies to get a feel for what everyone is offering and then make their own decision.

That being said, Soft2Bet offers expert white-label and turkey casino and sportsbook solutions to their partners, making the creation of an online casino a simple and hassle-free process. In fact, they will be exhibiting our product at the prestigious ICE event in London. To learn more about the services they provide, visit their stand S6-210 or send them an email on sales@soft2Bet.com to book a meeting with their specialists.

