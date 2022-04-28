Soft2Bet secures licence for Irish gaming market

Soft2Bet’s entry into the Irish market is the operator group’s latest strategic move.

Press release.- Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has obtained a licence from the Irish Revenue Commissioners, allowing the company to offer its services in Ireland.

Soft2Bet’s entry into the Irish market is the operator group’s latest strategic move, while the company is in the process of expanding its global footprint across numerous regulated markets.

The move adds to the provider’s rapidly growing European presence, having recently secured a licence to operate in Denmark earlier this year and in Sweden in 2019.

Soft2Bet has complied with all obligations set out by the applicable legislation, proving to be fully compliant with its various regulatory requirements.

Boris Chaikin, the CEO at Soft2Bet said: “Soft2Bet is absolutely delighted to secure this Irish licence. There’s a rapidly growing iGaming player base in Ireland and we can’t wait to join this extremely promising market at this stage in its development.

“The Irish authorities have made this an incredibly smooth process, providing a positive, collaborative and helpful dialogue all the way through, we look forward to offering our services throughout the country.”

