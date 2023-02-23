Gilad Naim, Soft2Bet: “ICE London was a crucial experience for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the industry”

Gilad Naim spoke about Soft2Bet’s attendance at ICE London 2023 and analysed the current industry landscape.

Exclusive Interview.- Gilad Naim, COO at Soft2Bet, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the latest edition of ICE London, which products stood out the most at the exhibition and the expectations for the gaming industry for the rest of the year.

What assessment do you make of the 2023 edition of ICE London?

ICE London 2023 was one of the largest and most important trade shows in the gaming industry, showcasing the latest technologies and trends in gaming and betting.

It attracted a wide range of industry professionals, from game developers and operators to regulators and investors. The event featured a large exhibition, as well as a comprehensive conference program with expert speakers.

This year the event offered a great opportunity for networking and learning opportunities from some of the brightest minds in the field. It was a crucial experience for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in this fast-paced and dynamic industry.

What are the main aspects you can highlight from exhibiting at this year’s expo?

It is always interesting and educational to attend the ICE conference. This year we have made note of a number of highlights, namely:

Showcasing of the latest technology: Technology on the whole is progressing at a fast pace and this is also true in the gambling industry. During the conference, we witnessed the progress of tools in different domains including algorithms, that can analyze player data to provide personalized gaming experiences tailored to individual preferences. There was also progress made with respect to Anti-fraud and security measures, game development, retention, and many other aspects. Networking opportunities: A wide range of industry professionals came to the exhibition, providing an amazing opportunity for all to connect with potential customers, partners, and investors from around the world. Industry insights and knowledge: A comprehensive conference with expert speakers and panel discussions, providing a great opportunity to learn from some of the top minds in the industry. Brand building: Exhibiting at ICE London 2023 helped companies increase their visibility and build brand awareness within the gaming industry. Competitive intelligence: As always, exhibitors can gain valuable insights into their competitors by exploring their products and strategies on display at the event.

Overall, exhibiting at ICE London was a fantastic opportunity for companies looking to showcase their latest products and services, connect with industry professionals, and stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the gaming industry.

Did Soft2Bet introduce any new products at ICE?

Soft2Bet has been preparing for ICE for quite a while now and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to launch a number of exciting products. One of which is our new brand, Betinia.dk which is aimed at providing Danish players with a variety of fun and exciting gaming options for their particular tastes. Our other products presented at iCE include:

Fully Managed Services: A comprehensive services range of effective and secure business management services including:

24/7 customer support with over 20 supported languages.

KYC, Risk & Fraud services

Innovative CRM tool

Financial services

A Retail solution: which delivers a selection of important services namely:

Adjustable terminal configuration which configures bill and cash acceptors, scanners, and more.



which configures bill and cash acceptors, scanners, and more. Adaptive Front-End which adapts all projects to fit the size of any touchscreen.

Comprehensive sportsbook functionality that offers customers partial cash out, a bet builder, a match tracker, and more.

Integrated with online features that provide easy-to-use sportsbook solutions with an online feed and millions of events a year.

Marketing services: a specialized agency with the expertise to help businesses create and implement effective marketing campaigns. The agency can provide a range of services, some of which are; On-page SEO, CRM, VIP, Programmatic display ads, ad network ads, and more.

An Affiliate management system, ReferOn: This has been a long-awaited and highly-anticipated release that provides all the services necessary for the effective management of our partners. It boasts:

Simple Rewarding

Full affiliate Management

Clear Payments

Effortless Tracking

In-depth Reporting

Detailed Data and Statistics

Easy Integrations

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to launch a number of exciting products.” Gilad Naim, COO at Soft2Bet.

The company has recently launched its affiliate management system, ReferOn. Can you tell us more about this product? Have you already received any feedback from customers?

ReferOn is our top-of-the-line casino and sportsbook affiliate management system that combines the knowledge relating to both affiliate management level and technical competence. It has been designed by a team with over 15 years of experience in the industry.

Some of the main features that make ReferOn stand out from the other affiliate management system:

In-depth reporting with toggled groups that allows convenient breakdowns.

Media tracking allows one to review tags and track campaigns in the system.

Clear dashboards using great UI/UX.

So far, we have received great feedback on this new system. We have also integrated a number of brands already and we are in the process of continuing to improve its features, in accordance with the needs of our partners.

What are your expectations for the gaming industry for this year?

In my opinion, the industry is expected to experience both challenges and opportunities in 2023. Some of the expectations for this year include:

Regulation and Compliance: Regulatory and compliance issues are expected to be a significant challenge for the gambling industry in 2023. This includes issues related to responsible gambling, anti-money laundering, and data protection regulations. Operators will need to ensure more than ever that they are in compliance with regulations in their respective jurisdictions in order to avoid potential fines and penalties.

Expansion of Online Gambling: I believe that online gambling will continue growing in 2023, as more players turn to online gambling due to its convenience and accessibility. The rise of mobile gambling is also expected to contribute to the growth of the sector as a whole.

Emergence of Cryptocurrency Gambling: Cryptocurrency gambling has been on the incline for a while now but it is still a relatively new trend that is expected to continue to gain traction in 2023. Cryptocurrency gambling provides a more anonymous and decentralized option for players, which is seen as an attractive attribute.

Focus on Personalization and customization: The industry will have to place a greater emphasis on personalization in 2023. This includes the use of data analytics to better understand players and offer more personalized gaming experiences.

Innovation and Collaboration: The gambling industry will continue to innovate and collaborate with other industries such as sports and entertainment, to provide more engaging and exciting gaming experiences for players.

Overall, the gambling industry is expected to continue to face regulatory challenges. However, it also presents opportunities for growth in online gambling, cryptocurrency gambling, personalization, and innovation.

What are the company’s upcoming challenges for the rest of 2023?

There are quite a few challenges ahead of us, which we are already addressing in order to stay ahead of the curve.

One significant challenge that we may face in 2023 is the important objective of focusing on the right markets. Different countries have their own set of laws, regulations, and localization regarding online gambling, and some markets may be more profitable than others. The company will need to carefully evaluate which markets to focus on, to have a competitive advantage in the industry.

Moreover, we will need to keep up with the latest technological advancements in order to remain competitive and have the upper hand.

The industry is becoming increasingly crowded, with new companies entering the market all the time. We will need to continue to differentiate ourselves from competitors and offer unique value propositions to stand out and attract customers and partners.

The issue of cyber attacks is an ongoing challenge for all businesses, and online gambling companies including soft2bet are no exception. As the amount of personal and financial data they handle continues to grow, the risk of cyber attacks also increases. We will need to continue investing in strong cybersecurity measures to protect against data breaches and other cyber threats.

The future brings great promise for Soft2Bet and we are looking forward to overcoming any and all challenges that may come our way, in order to welcome even more success for ourselves and our partners moving forward.