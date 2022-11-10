Soft2Bet launches a new mobile app for Swedish brand, Betinia

Betinia’s new app can now be downloaded for free via the Apple Store.

Platform provider enhances its Swedish brand.

Press release.- Soft2Bet, a leading iGaming platform provider and aggregator has announced the launch of a new mobile application for their brand, Betinia.

The app has been launched exclusively for Swedish players who can now make the most of this popular casino and sportsbook brand, with ease. It has been created with the player in mind, featuring a user-friendly design as well as a mix of excellent features.

It boasts a modern layout and it is fully optimized, easy-to-use, and convenient for players who enjoy placing their bets and playing casino games on-the-go. Its fast loading time ensures that users can access them quicker and more securely than ever before.

This app is tailor-made for Swedish players who will have access to several terrific elements as well as enhanced gamification features. These include thousands of slots from popular providers, as well as a wide list of live and jackpot games, 10 different payment systems for deposits and 7 payment systems for withdrawals, and a fantastic welcome offer for the enjoyment of players.

Soft2Bet’s CPO, Yoel Zuckerberg remarked: “Betinia’s new app was built from scratch with the principal goals of offering ease of navigation, and a fast load time, so that our users can conveniently access the games.”

