Soft2Bet announced exclusive “Burlesque partners party” in London

The company said the Soft2Bet Burlesque Partners party will be an immersive experience.

The Soft2Bet party will be held on February 7 at the Aqua Shard Restaurant.

Press release.- Following Soft2Bet‘s “7th Anniversary Gala Dinner” held in Cyprus in September, it’s time to announce the company’s next big event, an exclusive “Burlesque partners party.”

Save the date during ICE London: 7th February, 7:30 pm the Soft2Bet team is taking over the London skyline at the Aqua Shard Restaurant. The venue is perched on the 31st floor of The Shard, a London architectural marvel in itself and the highest building in the city.

According to the company, the Soft2Bet Burlesque Partners party will be an immersive experience and a great opportunity to network with leading igaming executives who will be enjoying a “mesmerising and spellbinding burlesque performance.” The party will also be a great way to bid farewell to the last ICE event to be held in London, before its move to Barcelona.

Attendance is an exclusive privilege extended to Soft2Bet partners, and, according to the company, will be their “gateway to a night brimming with unparalleled entertainment and unforgettable moments.” The invitation-only party will bring together more than 300 partners to admire the burlesque performance, special DJ sets and exceptional atmosphere.

Oksana Tsyhankova, CMO of Soft2Bet highlighted: “Soft2Bet always appreciates the opportunity to be closer to its partners, even more so when it is within the framework of industry events such as ICE and with it being the last time ICE is held in London it will be a fantastic way to say goodbye to the Big Smoke!”

Soft2Bet revealed they will be releasing sneak peeks of what partners can expect during the party as they approach ICE London 2024.