Slotegrator shares its ultimate guide comparing four leading licensing jurisdictions

Useful for beginning operators, those planning to expand their gambling business into a new market o develop it in a new direction.

Press release.- The world of igaming regulations is complicated and often changing. Sometimes it’s hard for operators to navigate through so many updates and decide which licence is best for them. Slotegrator has shared a comparison guide to one of today’s most popular licensing jurisdictions: Anjouan, Curaçao, the Isle of Man, and Kahnawake.

This guide provides a detailed overview of the types of licences available in each jurisdiction, including fees, taxes, application processes, processing and validity periods, operational details, and additional benefits. The comparison tables act as a valuable resource for new operators and those looking to expand or diversify their gambling business into new markets.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, commented: “It’s very important to provide the audience with such useful guides, especially in an area such as licensing. Our clients do not have a lot of time to spend doing their analysis – so we do it for them, meticulously analyzing all changes and rules, helping new, compliant brands get up and running fast.”

Slotegrator shared some additional benefits about each licensing jurisdiction:

● The Anjouan license is the most affordable and easiest to acquire. It is a great choice for beginning operators and businesses that want to go live as soon as possible.

● The Curaçao gambling license has always been one of the most popular choices among operators, and we can expect it to have an even more consolidated position on the market, as the revised licensing system is more compliant with global regulatory norms.

● The prestigious Isle of Man license is whitelisted by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and the OECD, as well as being a member of the World Trade Organization.

● The Kahnawake Gaming Commission has been issuing licenses for a very long time and has earned a solid reputation among players.

This guide is available for download from the official Slotegrator website.

Glenn Debattista, chief operations officer at Revpanda, Slotegrator’s media partner, noted an important point about the licences: “An igaming licence grants permission to an operator to legally offer online gambling services within a specific jurisdiction. Some popular jurisdictions for obtaining igaming licenses include Malta (MGA), the United Kingdom (UKGC), Curacao and Gibraltar (GRA).

“The operator must first apply for one and then the regulatory authority conducts thorough background checks on the operator. It is therefore important that the operator must demonstrate compliance with the strict regulatory requirements before the license is issued. However, compliance does not stop there, and the operator must continue adhering to the conditions of the license at all times, even once they have their license issued.”