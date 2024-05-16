Slotegrator presents its review of the first half of 2024 in igaming

Based on case studies the content provider shares its main insights.

Press release.- The content aggregator and solution provider Slotegrator analysed case studies and conducted a research to assess the path the company has chosen this year, the results achieved up to now, and the future expectations.

Since the beginning of the year, Slotegrator has continued to actively present its new and updated solutions, like the company’s turnkey online casino platform and its key modules, including the KYC, BI, and Casino Builder modules, alongside many others. These modules are strategically designed to streamline online casino management, covering tasks like analyzing big data, assessing risks, and enhancing platform performance.

The modules have proven to be very effective, partially because they satisfy clients’ concrete needs. The primary sources of inspiration for these cutting-edge innovations are the company’s internal research and case studies of successful clients.

According to Slotegrator’s internal research, clients reported that the integration of these updates came at just the right time. Customers particularly valued the revamped player segmentation module, offering customization options and personalized marketing options, and a renewed anti-fraud module that utilizes a colour-coded risk scale that allows operators to set risk levels.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, commented: “This feedback from our customers is a great foundation for Slotegrator’s future report on future igaming trends in 2025. We’re constantly collecting and updating information on new technologies, game types, payment methods and player behaviour, and honest feedback on the new features of upgrades helps us understand the direction of our future development.”

Innovation is key to keeping up with the fast-paced igaming industry. In 2024, the Slotegrator team is focused on enhancing product quality and publishing insightful case studies to better demonstrate the capabilities of its products. So far, Slotegrator has published multiple case studies analyzing its clients’ success. Two of the latest examples: BetSloty’s global expansion strategy in the online gambling industry.

And Alanbase’s experience optimizing affiliate marketing.

When it comes to modern igaming trends, many of them haven’t changed, the company expects to see more VR integration in esports, AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency adoption. Also, mobile-first gameplay will be a new standard. The Slotegrator team has also noted an increasing emphasis on responsible gaming throughout the igaming industry.

Slotegrator keeps all of these in mind when entering attractive markets with new partners — especially those in Latin America and Asia.

About licences, Slotegrator recommends keeping up to date with licensing conditions. Among the most promising jurisdictions are:

Kahnawake

The Isle of Man

Anjouan

Faruk Aydin, chief revenue officer of Revpanda, a Slotegrator’s media partner, added to the list of trends some points about promotion in the igaming industry: “Within the first half of 2024, we’ve seen that human-written content has made a great comeback, thanks to Google’s recent core update.

“It has started to remove AI-written shallow content across the entire SERPs, and the SEO community expects this trend to continue. Overall, we can say that the first half of the year strongly demonstrates Google’s effort to fill the SERPs with high-quality, engaging, local, and relevant content, avoiding fluff and providing the most useful resources to people.”

William Sarto, PR & marketing specialist at CasinoRIX or CasinoRIX team, commented: “In recent months, Google has undergone several significant changes due to a major update that started in March and ended in April. Then, at the beginning of May, they launched another big update. We’ve already seen many affiliate sites affected by this, particularly those that overused AI-generated content.

“AI has become mainstream, so it’s important to integrate it into processes based on thorough market analysis and real statistical data. Moreover, there is a clear trend towards creating projects that offer additional value for players and partners. It’s crucial to build a brand, not just a network of sites, and to add values to what you create while striving to meet customer needs. We fully agree with the earlier comments that in-depth analysis and staying in tune with trends will lead to success and growth. As we can see, all major and well-known projects are steadily growing with these updates.”