Khoren Ispiryan, Slotegrator: “The entire industry is now keeping a close eye on the Brazilian market”

Slotegrator’s Senior Sales Manager reflects on expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024, challenges the industry faces in LatAm, and the main goals the company is pursuing this year.

Exclusive interview.- In a new interview with Focus Gaming News, Khoren Ispiryan, Senior Sales Manager at Slotegrator, discusses the company’s expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024, the challenges and opportunities facing the Latin American gaming market, the company’s main objectives for this year and how customers demands are changing and shaping the industry.

What are Slotegrator’s main objectives for SiGMA Americas 2024?

For the Slotegrator team, attending SiGMA events is the perfect chance to meet with current customers and partners, as well as getting acquainted with potential new ones. When I look at the preliminary stats for this event, I’m anticipating that we’ll have plenty of opportunities: there will be 10,000 delegates and 200+ speakers, meaning there will be countless industry leaders to network with, all in one place.

It’s very important to visit these kinds of offline events, especially when the culture of the host country is so warm and welcoming. There’s something about person-to-person contact that really helps build strong business relationships.

We learn and grow more with every one of these business trips, so our team is looking forward to this visit. New market trends, exciting conversations, and networking with new people – we are ready for new discoveries!

After years of parliamentary debate and setbacks, Brazil has finally regulated its sports betting and gambling market. What can we expect now that the sleeping giant has awakened?

The entire igaming industry is now keeping a close eye on the Brazilian market. That’s understandable – it’s a huge country offering huge opportunities.

Over the next three years, it’s projected that revenues from Brazil’s sports betting and online casino industry will surpass R$100bn (USD 200.4). This surge in revenue, largely fueled by tourism, is attracting significant attention from online casino and sportsbook operators looking to invest in Brazil’s gambling sector.

The recent regulation of sports betting has ignited conversations about regulating other forms of gambling. Brazil has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic gambling markets, with the new regulations sparking interest in regulating additional gambling sectors. There’s growing momentum among politicians and government bodies to recognize the positive economic and tourism impacts of gambling. In summary, the outlook for iGaming in Brazil appears exceptionally promising.

What do you think will be the big talking points at SiGMA Americas?

According to the agenda, there will be a lot of attention focused on a few key points:

Successful marketing strategies for the market.

Responsible gaming.

Maximizing conversions and branding with ethics in the face of regulatory challenges.

Approaches to the Brazilians’ immediate mindset.

The impact of gamification in Brazil’s newly regulated betting sector.

I can confidently say that all these topics are related to market structuring and strengthening. Once all these questions have been answered, participants will be in a better position to decide which promotional strategies to adopt in the newly regulated Brazilian market.

During last year’s edition, Slotegrator’s presence in Brazil was highlighted by the interest generated around the Telegram Casino Solution. Why do you think this feature was so successful, especially with the Latin American audience?

The convenience and versatility of Telegram Casino, which is easily accessible via mobile phones, captivated many with its complete game catalogue and user-friendly interface. These key advantages of Telegram Casino were highly appreciated by the LatAm market.

Just like Telegram Casino, the LatAm audience is fast, modern and innovative. As a result, the solution is fully in line with the needs and values of the audience. That’s why it was such a hit.

Is Latin America a special market for Slotegrator due to local players’ clear preference of mobiles as their preferred device for online casino gaming?

Latin America holds a special significance for Slotegrator due to several factors, one of which is the local players’ preference for mobile devices in online casino gaming. There are a few reasons for this preference, including the widespread availability of smartphones and mobile internet access, as well as cultural factors that prioritize convenience and accessibility.

Slotegrator recognizes the immense potential of the Latin American market, where mobile penetration rates are high and mobile usage for entertainment purposes, including online gaming, is rapidly growing. By catering to this preference for mobile gaming, Slotegrator can effectively attract a large and enthusiastic audience of players in the region.

Moreover, Slotegrator’s understanding of the unique dynamics of the Latin American market allows it to tailor its products and services to better meet the needs of players in this region and implement marketing strategies that resonate with the target audience’s preferences.

Do you think customers expect these kinds of innovations?

I absolutely do. We rely on experience and trend studies to make our forecasts. Then we test the hypotheses in practice and collect feedback from customers.

Our internal surveys of the customers and partners show that innovations that feature AI, 3D, and mobile integration will definitely be in a global demand for a long time.

Can we expect another groundbreaking presentation this year?

This year we are focusing on improving our current solutions in response to our customers’ demands and requests. We believe in top-down development, to achieve the company’s goals, and bottom-up development, to solve new and existing client problems.

We already actively share case studies of successful client projects and will continue to do so, as it is important for us to show that we not only create new solutions, we also enhance existing ones, so keep your eyes open for new case studies from Slotegrator.

What are Slotegrator’s main objectives for the rest of 2024?

As Slotegrator celebrates its 12th anniversary, the company remains committed to driving innovation, fostering growth, and supporting responsible gaming promotion activities.

We are focused on strategic partnerships and revolutionizing the iGaming industry.

In 12 years, we have created a series of innovative solutions that have been welcomed by the market. We do not intend to stop, so we are going even deeper into practice: we are continuing to develop our flagship solutions – turnkey online casino solution, Telegram Casino, and APIgrator.