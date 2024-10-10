Slotegrator interviewed Zillion Games about popular games and current trends

Slotegrator interviewed Ksenia Viatkina, CMO of Zillion Games, to discuss the company and its vision of the industry.

Press release.- Slotegrator talked to Ksenia Viatkina, the CMO of Zillion Games. The studio is three years on the market and has already partnered with over 900 online casinos across Europe, Latin America, Australia, and the CIS.

Zillion Games confirmed that their games are popular among players due to their high-quality graphics and engaging themes and features, as well as classic promo tools like free spins and bonus games. The studio also aims to create games that harness the latest innovations:

“We prioritise innovation in every product we create, and that’s why these titles have resonated so strongly with players. Currently, we’re focusing on developing new types of instant games,” said Ksenia.

There is also one thing that has changed in player behaviour — they decide whether they stay or leave online casino platforms much quicker than ever before, making them more difficult to engage and retain. This means that operators always need to keep an eye out for new ways to get them to stay.

Svetlana Kirichenko, head of marketing of Slotegrator also commented that “it’s much cheaper and easier to keep a player on a platform than to acquire and register a new one” and recommends operators “integrate as many games, in as much variety, as possible, make sure that the choice reflects your target market’s demands, and that your content is of good quality and certified — this is a big step towards success. We always tell our clients to add local languages and multiple payment methods as well. At the end of the day, all your marketing efforts may be wasted if the conditions don’t encourage players to stay.”

