Sisal wins Morocco sports betting licence tender

Flutter’s Italian subsidiary has won an exclusive eight-year licence.

Morocco.- Sisal Italia has picked up a new international licence, winning the tender for an exclusive eight-year sports betting licence in Morocco. The operator, which was bought by London-listed Flutter Entertainment for €1.9bn last year, will be the exclusive operator of both online and retail sports betting in Morocco.

The tender process was run by La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS), and the licence comes with the chance of a two-year extension. Sisal will launch its sportsbook product through Sisal Jeux Maroc.

Sisal Jeux Maroc CEO and Sisal International managing director Marco Caccavale said: “We are extremely pleased to announce the consolidation of our offering in Morocco. The decision by MDJS is a testament to the quality of our work and how much we have achieved in the last three years, in a country with a strong growth trajectory and great potential.”

It’s Sisal’s fourth international sports betting market after it won a tender for an exclusive 10-year licence in Tunisia in November from the national regulator Promosport. In that case, the licence also covers online gaming and lottery. It also has operations in North America, Spain and Turkey.

Caccavale said: “This is our fourth successful international tender, all of which have been highly competitive, recognising the commitment, investment and know-how that make us unique in the market. Being part of Flutter enhances our value proposition and enables us to develop joint products and services for different market segments.”