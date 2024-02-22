SIS and bet365 launch horse racing content in Colorado

SIS Content Services has signed a deal with bet365 Sportsbook & Racebook in Colorado.

US.- SIS Content Services, part of the SIS Group (Sports Information Services), has signed a deal with bet365 to deliver its global horse racing content to Colorado.

Michele Fischer, vice president at SIS Content Services, said: “The launch of fixed-odds horse racing betting on Colorado sportsbooks puts horse racing on equal footing with other sports and hopefully attracts a new fan base and revenue for our racetrack partners. This is a great first step in expanding the horse racing audience and I commend the Colorado horse racing stakeholders, Colorado Division of Gaming and bet365 for their vision and support.”

Shannon Ruston, executive director of operations and racing at Bally’s Arapahoe Park, added: “We are thrilled to be able to put horse racing on Colorado sportsbooks for fixed-odds wagering. Working with SIS, we crafted a commercial framework that benefits local racing, while giving sportsbooks access to thousands of races. Our belief is that this development will secure a better future not only for Arapahoe Park, but also for the racing ecosystem as a whole in Colorado.”

Kim Oliver, president of the Colorado Horsemen’s Association, commented: “We are committed to ensuring that horse racing in Colorado is economically viable for the participating owners and trainers, who are the backbone of the sport. Fixed-odds betting will produce a new revenue stream and exposure for horse racing. This launch represents a pivotal moment for our group.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “The introduction of fixed odds horse racing betting is sure to have a positive impact in Colorado. We have seen the popularity of fixed odds betting in horse racing in other markets, and as sports betting becomes more ingrained across the US, it will certainly provide a boost to engagement.”

Colorado sports betting handle hits new record in December

Colorado’s sports betting handle was $716.4m in December, beating the previous record of $608.5m set in November by 17.7 per cent. Players bet $712m online and $4.5m in retail bets.

Gross gaming revenue was $40.5m, 41.6 per cent more than the previous month but 0.1 per cent less than December 2022 ($40.9m). Online betting accounted for almost all monthly revenue, with retail’s contribution at $63,546.