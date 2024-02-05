Colorado sports betting handle hits new record in December

Colorado’s sports betting handle was $716.4m.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle was $716.4m in December, beating the previous record of $608.5m set in November by 17.7 per cent. Players bet $712m online and $4.5m in retail bets.

Gross gaming revenue was $40.5m, 41.6 per cent more than the previous month but 0.1 per cent less than December 2022 ($40.9m). Online betting accounted for almost all monthly revenue, with retail’s contribution at $63,546.

American football was the most popular sport to bet on in December, with bets of $193.1m. Basketball followed with a handle of $171.4m while college football accounted for $45.8m. Tax amounted to $3.7m, while players won $675.9m ($671.5m online).

In December, Rocky Mountain Gaming entered into a definitive agreement with Minter Holdings to acquire the operating assets of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and with G Investments to acquire the operating assets of the Colorado Grande Casino. Both properties are managed by David Minter through Minter Holdings. The deal is pending approval and licensing from the Colorado Division of Gaming.