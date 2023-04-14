SiGMA Asia to host 100 startups at inaugural Manila expo

SiGMA Asia 2023 will take place from the 19th to 22nd of July.

The event will feature a Pitch competition, designed to connect startups and entrepreneurs with experts.

Press release.- SiGMA Asia has announced that its upcoming Manila expo will host 100 startup companies as part of its Startup Village project. The event will also feature a Pitch competition, designed to connect budding startups and entrepreneurs with leading industry experts and help get good ideas off the ground.

Six startups, shortlisted by a team of experienced judges, will compete during the expo for a lucrative price. This includes investment opportunities, mentorship services, a free 2x2m booth at the next event of their choice, a magazine interview, consultancy, and visibility across social media. The live event includes a timed pitch and presentation and an interactive Q&A session.

All startups will receive a 1x1m booth on the expo floor – each designed to showcase their logo and company description. Startups will also benefit from 4 standard passes and 1 premium pass. Explore the online agenda for more information on when the Pitch will take place.

SiGMA Asia 2023 will take place from the 19th to 22nd of July, at the SMX Convention Centre, in Pasay, Manila.

See also: PAGCOR’s Alejandro Tengco confirmed to headline SiGMA Asia summit