Sightline Payments and GeoComply open new offices at UNLV

The new 10,000+ square foot offices will host more than 100 staff.

The payments provider and the geolocation data firm have opened a combined space at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

US.- The payments provider Sightline Payments and the geolocation data firm GeoComply have opened joint offices at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Harry Reid Research & Technology Park. The 10,000+ square foot Las Vegas offices will host more than 100 staff from the companies.

The office will serve as the global headquarters for Sightline, and will also serve as GeoComply’s US headquarters, with their global offices remaining in Vancouver, British Columbia. The new space is located in the same building as UNLV’s Black Fire Innovation, a gaming industry centre for research, development and innovation.

The combined space is intended as an innovation hub for the companies, which have both achieved “unicorn” status with valuations exceeding $1bn.

Present at a ribbon-cutting event were UNLV president Dr. Keith Whitfield, US representative Susie Lee, UNLV vice president of economic development Bo Bernhard and staff from the offices of representatives Dina Titus and Steven Horsford.

Anna Sainsbury, co-founder & CEO, GeoComply, said: “Las Vegas is a natural home for our U.S. headquarters. We are thrilled to be at Black Fire, as it is a hub to unite innovative technology and hospitality within the U.S. gaming industry.

“The region’s large pool of experienced gaming industry professionals allows us to recruit top-level talent who know compliance, gaming operations, the experiences players want, and how to innovate within a highly regulated market. Being in Las Vegas gives our team easy access to our customers so we can connect, collaborate and problem solve.”

Sightline co-founder and co-CEO Omer Sattar added: “It is nothing short of incredible to see how Las Vegas has transformed into a tech hub since Sightline was founded a dozen years ago. Having our offices within UNLV and their Black Fire Innovation center will help ensure we have the resources necessary to continue to grow, innovate, and deliver for our clients.”

Joe Pappano, Sightline co-CEO, commented: “As we thought about Sightline’s incredible growth over the past few years, we knew we wanted a new office space to provide our employees with a great space and drive our company into its next successful chapter. This office will provide the Sightline team with a tremendous base of operations to help reach even greater heights.”

Last month, Geocomply was selected by A5 Labs, a games and platform provider, to support its online poker operator, WPT Global, with fraud and risk prevention during the company’s expansion. WPT Global launched an online poker site in May 2022 and is available in over 50 countries. The site has more than 15,000 average daily active users.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.31bn in March

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $724.5m, down 2.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 2.4 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 6.1 per cent year-on-year.