Shasta County inks 30-year casino services deal with Redding Rancheria

The new casino and resort will be built on tribe-owned property next to the freeway south of Redding.

US.- Shasta County Supervisors have approved a 30-year agreement with the Redding Rancheria to provide services to a new casino and resort that will be built on tribe-owned property next to the freeway south of Redding. Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the agreement, waiving review and approval by the county attorney and risk management.

Public safety officials said that they were not consulted. Shasta County sheriff Michael Johnson told supervisors during comment on Tuesday’s meeting: “I became aware of this agreement, for the very first time, six days ago. Six days ago is the first time I even saw this agreement and knew that we were at this place in negotiations. I have not been part of the process and neither has my management or current staff at the Sheriff’s department.”

Shasta County fire chief Sean O’Hara said: “Myself and my staff found out six days ago that this agreement came to fruition. Just like the Sheriff, I’m proposing to you to make sure that all the information that you guys have is accurate, in a timely manor, and you have all the facts behind how that’s going to affect not only my shop, but the sheriff’s shop and everybody else.”

Terms of the deal include a one-time payment to the Rancheria of $1.6m, $1m to law enforcement, $1m to fire and emergency services and a fair share of traffic mitigation. After that, payments will be $1,000 per call for law enforcement, $10,000 per call for fire service, a transient occupancy tax at the same rate as the county and $50,000 a year for road and traffic controls.

The tribe is waiting for a final ruling by the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs on the proposed move.,

Redding Rancheria CEO Tracy Edwards said: “I know that some people are suggesting that this agreement has just been put on the table…We’ve been working with the county, and the county staff, since 2019.”

He added: “We have been meeting with the various CEOs, and the various county councils, for the last years…this wasn’t something that was rushed through. I’m not sure why certain individuals didn’t get information, but I know that the tribe has been working with staff on this agreement. Our council approved it, we sent it over and their council approved it. So, I think it was a fairly negotiated agreement.”

