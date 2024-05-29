Shaftesbury Casino expands to former Genting venue

The brand is expanding with Shaftesbury Casino Dudley.

UK.- The Shaftesbury Casino land-based casino brand has expanded with the opening of a second venue in the West Midlands. Shaftesbury Casino Dudley is a former Genting casino that was acquired by the company earlier this year. The original Shaftesbury Casino in West Bromwich opened in 2001.

The venue, on Castle Hill, opposite Dudley Zoo and Castle, has been refurbished and will host live entertainment as well as gaming. The gaming offerings include live poker, roulette and blackjack tables.

Charles Griffin, general manager at Shaftesbury Casino Dudley, said: “Here at Shaftesbury Casino, our core aim is to provide unparalleled entertainment across the West Midlands. The successful launch of the Dudley Casino allows us to continue bringing the best entertainment to our customers across the region and we’re dedicated to creating a first-rate experience for all our guests.

“We’re here to be the go-to location for live entertainment, stellar performances and big-screen sporting events as well as fantastic food and beverages all set in a safe and responsible gambling experience.”

Genting sold or closed several UK casinos in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, including Crockfords casino in London’s Mayfair, which was the oldest casino in Britain.