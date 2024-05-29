Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino celebrates 20th anniversary

Some 78 team members have been with the casino since it opened.

US.- The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, in Salamanca, New York, has celebrated its 20th anniversary. The casino features over 1,600 slot machines and more than 30 table games of live action. It also offers a sportsbook, restaurants and amenities.

General manager Linda Hitchcock noted that some 78 team members have been with the casino since it opened. She said: “That type of longevity is really impressive, especially in the gaming and hospitality industry. Our team members care, and it shows. When you’re here, we want you to always feel like you’re surrounded by friends.”

Kevin Nephew, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation, said: “There is a reason people travel far distances from other states to visit Seneca Allegany. I think our people are the key to the world-class experience we offer. The quality of our service matches the quality of our world-class property. That makes the guest experience.”

The Seneca Nation currently owns and operates three casinos: the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel on the Niagara Falls, New York, the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, and the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo.