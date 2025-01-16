Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino to open in February

The Florida venue will officially open on February 6, following an opening celebration.

US.- Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino in Florida will officially open on February 6 following an opening celebration. The resort is one of six casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and is located west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation.

The new venue, which will replace the existing Seminole Casino Brighton, which first opened in 1980, will include a casino with nearly 38,000 square feet of gaming floor, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette and other card games. It also includes a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games.

The resort will include the first hotel to open on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. It will feature 100 guest rooms on four floors, totaling 72,000 square feet. It will also offer various food and beverage options. The complex will also feature an event space with 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall, as well as a 10-lane bowling alley of 7,044 square feet.

General manager Marty Johns said: “We are all eagerly awaiting our official opening on February 6. It will be such a special moment for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Brighton Seminole Reservation and the entire region. This new resort is expected to increase the number of tourists to the area, which is especially important. We are excited to offer a new level of gaming, dining and entertainment.”

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has more than 500 team members and is still filling positions in anticipation of its opening. In December, the resort began accepting reservations.

In October, Seminole Tribe of Florida leaders announced an agreement with pari-mutuel companies to end litigation over a 2021 deal that gave the tribe statewide control over online sports betting. The agreement was reached with West Flagler Associates and its owner Isadore Havenick, Bonita-Fort Myers Corp and Southwest Florida Enterprises.

They agreed to promote jai alai betting on the Seminole’s Hard Rock Bet app from 2025. As part of the deal, West Flagler has committed to halting all legal challenges against the Seminole Tribe’s gaming operations.