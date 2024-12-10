Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino starts accepting reservations

The Florida venue is scheduled to open in February 2025.

US.- The Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino in Florida has begun accepting reservations for March 2025. The venue’s opening is scheduled for February. The resort has also announced that it is still looking to fill positions.

The new resort will replace Seminole Casino Brighton, which opened in 1980. It will feature a casino spanning nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette and other card games. It will include a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 machines and four table games.

It will also have restaurants, an indoor event space and a ten-lane bowling alley with seats for dining. The complex will include the first hotel to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. The hotel will have 100 guest rooms on four floors, totalling 72,000 square feet.

General manager Marty Johns said: “Opening up reservations is yet another exciting step towards our grand opening. We can’t wait to open the doors to this incredible property.”

In October, Seminole Tribe of Florida leaders announced an agreement with pari-mutuel companies to end litigation over a 2021 deal that gave the tribe statewide control over online sports betting. The agreement was reached with West Flagler Associates and its owner Isadore Havenick, Bonita-Fort Myers Corp and Southwest Florida Enterprises.

They agreed to promote jai alai betting on the Seminole’s Hard Rock Bet app from 2025. As part of the deal, West Flagler has committed to halting all legal challenges against the Seminole Tribe’s gaming operations.