ScoreBreak to enhance coaching solutions with Genius Sports’ official NCAA data

Press release.- ScoreBreak announced today a new, ground-breaking agreement with Genius Sports, the exclusive distributor of official NCAA data.

ScoreBreak solutions, which can be delivered to the bench, sidelines, locker room and the booth, will be powered by official NCAA game statistics across multiple sports. By combining Genius Sports’ data with video in real-time, ScoreBreak’s patented synchronization engine will allow coaches and players to access stat-driven video immediately, from an open and flexible game film timeline, from any mobile or internet-connected device.

“As we continue to introduce ScoreBreak to new and exciting sports verticals, we look to identify signature partnerships to help push our product to the next level,” said ScoreBreak COO Wes Sims. “We believe that matching ScoreBreak with Genius Sports will provide an unmatched experience for coaches and athletes, putting us on a path to equip every athletic program in the country with the tools and insights they need to win in real-time when decision-making matters most.”

“As the exclusive supplier of official NCAA data, we are committed to enhancing the entire college ecosystem with the fastest, most accurate game statistics,” said Oliver Wells, VP of Strategic Sports Partnerships at Genius Sports. “We’re pleased to be working with ScoreBreak, enhancing coaching decisions before, during and after games.”

