SciPlay partners with actor Jerry O’Connell for Quick Hit Slots campaign

The new “Winning Day” campaign focuses on the excitement of Las Vegas slot machines.

US.- The digital games developer SciPlay has partnered with actor and television host Jerry O’Connell for its Quick Hit Slots campaign. The free-to-play games are available in US-regulated markets. The “Winning Day” campaign comprises multiple linear TV and OTT spots with O’Connell appearing on a Quick Hit Slots-branded Vegas Strip and content for digital and in-app assets.

SciPlay partnered with Rain the Growth Agency to develop the campaign. The agency led media planning, media strategy, creative strategy, and production.

Sue Collins, chief client officer at Rain the Growth Agency, said: “Partnering with an industry leader that also values data-driven strategies enabled us to deliver a strong audience-first campaign that will drive app downloads and elevate the SciPlay brand.”

O’Connell commented: “I have dedicated my life’s work to entertainment. This collaboration with SciPlay is a natural extension of my passion for sparking excitement and fun for people everywhere. I thoroughly enjoyed bringing Quick Hit Slots and the Vegas experience to life through these commercials. It has been a real pleasure working with SciPlay, and I can’t wait to see how the campaign resonates with their players!”

Last year, SciPlay Corporation launched a social media and advertising campaign featuring actress Sofia Vergara for its Jackpot Party game. The campaign showed behind-the-scenes footage of Vergara playing Jackpot Party after a long day of filming.

SciPlay appointed Jim Bombassei as executive vice president, chief financial officer, and secretary, effective December 1, 2022. As CFO, Bombassei supervises the company’s financial operations and partner with the leadership team and the business units on strategy and driving growth and value creation.