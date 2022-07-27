SciPlay’s Jackpot Party launches campaign with Sofia Vergara

The campaign will run through the summer.

The actress and entrepreneur will star in the company’s social media and advertising campaign.

US.- The digital games developer SciPlay Corporation has launched a social media and advertising campaign featuring actress Sofia Vergara for its Jackpot Party game. The campaign will show behind-the-scenes footage of Vergara playing Jackpot Party after a long day of filming.

SciPlay chief revenue officer, Noga Halperin, said: “Sofía’s natural enthusiasm, combined with her global fan base, make her ideal for this campaign. With millions of fans and followers, Sofía has the influence to introduce potential players to a game that recreates the Las Vegas gaming experience from anywhere.”

SciPlay head of marketing innovation, Eitan Davidson, added: “Since its release nearly a decade ago, casino players have gravitated toward Jackpot Party for its free-to-play model and constantly evolving slots and challenges. We’re thrilled to work with Sofía for our first celebrity partnership and bring this beloved game to even more players.”

SciPlay Corporation develops games for web and mobile platforms, including Huff N Puff, Monopoly, Flintstones, Heidy’s bier Haus, Planet Moola and Lock it Link Slots. The Jackpot Party platform offers access to more than 200 slot games.