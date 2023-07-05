SCCG Management to work with Zed Run

SCCG Management has announced a strategic partnership with Zed Run for global distribution and business development.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced a deal with Zed Run to work on global distribution and legal and regulatory support in the US. Zed Run operates an open market on the blockchain and allows users to participate in determining prices and race volumes.

Stephen Crystal, founder & CEO of SCCG Management, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Zed Run to accelerate their global reach and business development initiatives. Zed Run’s unique approach has captured the imagination of players worldwide, and we are committed to supporting their growth through our strategic guidance, industry connections, and comprehensive legal and regulatory expertise.”

